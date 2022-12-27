The NHS needs to reform or it will die, warns Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting

27 December 2022, 12:38

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

The Secretary of State warned that record high waiting times and immense pressure on staff constitute "the worst crisis in the history of the NHS".

Wes Streeting has condemned the Conservatives’ handling of the NHS, saying they have blamed COVID for problems faced by the health service before the pandemic began.

“This is without doubt the worst crisis in the history of the NHS”, he said, blaming “12 years of Conservative mismanagement”.

The Labour Shadow Health Secretary said: “24 hours in A&E isn't just a TV programme, it's the grim reality for patients in our country today.”

“I don't buy this argument…that these are just COVID backlogs” he continued. “I think this is a Conservative backlog and the longer the Conservatives are in power, the longer patients will wait.”

Mr Streeting passionately added: “I’ve been pretty blunt about the fact that the NHS needs to reform or it will die”, calling for more staff to be trained, the use of the capacity of the private sector to help clear the waiting list, quicker diagnoses and illness prevention.

On a personal note, he went on to describe how he did not need to worry about the bill for his cancer treatment last year.

The Labour Shadow Health Secretary's words came while filling in for James O'Brien by hosting a LBC programme today.

This week will also see Chris Bryant, Emily Thornberry and Alicia Kearns each host a 10am to 1pm programme in James' absence.

