Labour will not be pushed around by British Medical Association, says Shadow Health Secretary

13 December 2022, 17:29

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting says the BMA has “attacked” Labour and “criticised” their policies and ideas for the NHS, calling their actions “frustrating”.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said Labour is “not going to be pushed around by the BMA” after he deemed its criticism of the party’s policies an “attack”.

Shelagh Fogarty said: “You said speaking to Andrew Marr yesterday that you and Labour are cross with the BMA over comments they've made on Labour’s position.

“What did they say that was so annoying to you?”

The Shadow Health Secretary replied: “Well, we announced the biggest expansion of NHS staff in history.

“We would double the number of medical school places, increase nursing and midwifery clinical training places by 10,000, 5000 more health visitors, doubling the number of district nurses.

“We’d pay for that by abolishing the non-dom status, so we’ve shown how we’d pay for it, so people can have confidence we’ll be able to do it.

“As we’re putting more staff in, we’ve got to see improvements in standards for patients” he explained, saying “on a number of occasions now, the British Medical Association has attacked Labour on that front."

“Attacked?” Shelagh asked, surprised.

“[They have] criticised our policies, basically said our policies aren’t reasonable, being very defensive”, the Secretary of State explained.

Mr Streeting added: “There was one story we put out that attacked the Conservatives for cutting the number of GPs, and the BMA put out a statement which I thought attacked Labour.”

He felt that in doing so, the doctor’s association had “completely missed the point” and could not “quite understand why the BMA spoils for a fight in this way”.

“I've been clear - we’re not going to be pushed around by the BMA”, he said firmly.

READ MORE: Labour shadow health secretary Wes Streeting doubles down on claim doctors' union is 'obstacle' to reform in NHS

Mr Streeting shared figures from the London School of Economics and University of Warwick saying they believe the abolition of the non-dom status “would generate over £3bn”.

“Our NHS expansion would cost £1.6bn so we can be really confident that we can pay for it", he said.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government response amid Iran unrest

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government approach amid Iran unrest

'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

smart phone refugees

Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones

Pensioner concerned over aunt's energy bill

Pensioner 'terrified' over aunt's heating bill, saying she lacks financial understanding due to dementia

Shelagh

'This isn't new!': Shelagh Fogarty criticises Health Sec for comments on NHS waiting times

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Shelagh fogarty 06/12/22

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

'Strikes are a waste of time'

'Strikes are a waste of time!': Care worker insists UK can't afford pay rises for unions

power

'When someone holds your career in their hands, what do you do?': Caller says uni tutor pestered her friend for sex

shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty questions UK's 'very strange' need to create a divide between the North and South

Shelagh Fogarty 02/12/22

Labour is like a train 'moving from left to right at 125mph', claims caller

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller

Shelagh Fogarty draws link between Lady Hussey interrogation and Grenfell

Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

elderly couple

‘I lost my wife to Alzheimer’s then lost my faith': Caller, 80, says as Christianity becomes minority faith

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

O2 stores evacuated

O2 stores evacuated: Caller's brother sent home from work just 200 yards from damaged roof

Mother shares agony over daughter's murderer sent to open prison

Mum fears daughter's killer will strike again now he's set to be moved to open prison

Mother of slain Joanne Tulip speaks to LBC as murderer faces parole

Mum shares agony with LBC as daughter's killer faces parole

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Met Office has extended warnings for snow and ice

Met Office warns of more snow and ice after temperatures plummet to -17C overnight

The UK's most unhappy places have been revealed

The UK’s most miserable places have been revealed, with locations in Essex and Worcestershire ranking bottom
Stephen Bear (l) found guilty of revenge porn against ex Georgia Harrison (r)

Reality tv star Stephen Bear guilty of sharing secret sex tape of ex-girlfriend Love Island's Georgia Harrison
Dozens have tributes have been paid to the victims of the Solihull lake tragedy.

'Like a brother to me': Heartbreaking message among the mountain of tributes left for Solihull lake victims
A major step forward in the search for fusion power was announced today

Major breakthrough announced by scientists trying to unlock 'holy grail' of fusion power

The three fishermen involved in the collision

Two bodies discovered in search for missing fishermen off Jersey as hunt continues for final person