I work on Britain's biggest building projects - the real growth blocker is cost not capability

29 January 2025, 07:46 | Updated: 29 January 2025, 07:50

I work on Britain's biggest building projects - the real growth blocker is cost not capability. Picture: Alamy
Jim Hall

By Jim Hall

As a civil engineer, I’m always saddened to be asked why the UK doesn’t build anymore, or whether it should accept that it is no longer a place for large infrastructure projects.

First, it’s simply not true. Several large projects have recently been delivered or are in progress. The Elizabeth line, HS2, the Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor, and the 7.5GW of offshore wind turbines built in the past five years, spring to mind.

Of course, HS2 and Hinkley Point C have ended up costing a lot more than was originally envisaged.

What we should be asking is, why do projects end up costing more?

There are several issues to contend with.

One of the most prominent is taking a project-based approach.

We decide what to build, before we agree what needs we’re trying to meet. This can mean ‘gold-plated’ solutions are adopted too easily, without sufficient scrutiny.

The initial design speed of HS2, 400 km/h, is a good example of this.

Other challenges include planning delays, inappropriate procurement approaches, inadequate capacity in the supply chain, and uncertainty over funding. But this isn’t an exhaustive list.

It’s easy to get bogged down in frustration when projects don’t go well, or run over budget, but data suggests that the UK is no worse at delivering large infrastructure projects than many comparable countries.

However, there are ways to get even better.

In wake of the cancellation of the Northern leg of HS2, the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) identified five key lessons to improve delivery of all major infrastructure projects.

In the Chancellor’s 29 January speech, and the forthcoming Planning & Infrastructure Bill and 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy, the ICE is hoping to see long-term vision and clear priorities for the UK.

Increased certainty will give investors and the construction supply chain the confidence they need to see the UK as an attractive place to invest, build and deliver infrastructure.

Clear objectives, informed by needs, will also help us decide what we build.

If we want to help people find better jobs, reduce emissions, and breathe cleaner air, improving access to public transport could be a solution to help meet all those needs.

The National Infrastructure Commission, where I am also a commissioner, has started this work by identifying infrastructure needs in the second National Infrastructure Assessment.

There are also existing tools, like the Construction Playbook, that are designed to improve efficiency and outcomes. Their use should be mandatory.

The government has made it clear that its mission is growth, and the right infrastructure projects can certainly help kick start and maintain it.

The UK doesn’t lack the skills or engineering know-how to successfully deliver infrastructure. What’s preventing the country from achieving its ambitions is its disjointed approach, and that can change.

Professor Jim Hall is President of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

