Police must be ready for attempts to highjack Paris Olympics

17 July 2024, 14:46

Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

By O'Bryan Grandison

More than 16 million tourists are expected to flock the streets of Paris during the Olympics and Paralympics this summer - but this is nothing new, as seen at the London Olympics in 2012, which I’m sure many of us remember.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When it comes to the security and policing measures of the Olympic Games, all areas must be considered.

However, with France's volatile political situation in the wake of the recent presidential elections, protesters attempting to hijack events could be possible.

It’s not long ago that violent clashes broke out in the French capital and until the elections we saw an initial surge in support for the far-right National Rally.

So whether it’s far-right protests, demonstrations for or against human rights infringements and everything in between, security plans must cover all eventualities.

It was only last October, where France saw its threat level raised with heightened security when a teacher was killed in a knife attack in a school in Arras. And in December, a German man died, and two others were injured in a knife and hammer attack in a street in central Paris. The policing operation will be informed by the national security threat level and draw upon intelligence from the UK and other global sources.

With events expected to run across 11 venues in the city, public safety is probably the biggest risk given the volume of people who will be in Paris, so minimising the risk of overcrowding at indoor as well as outdoor spaces, ensuring people are able to move quickly and safely. Similarly to the London 2012, venues will have several cordons thrown around them, each with its own level of visible and non-visible levels of security, from security officers and cameras to physical barriers and people conducting regular searches.

In UK culture, deployment of armed officers can be alien as we do not arm all police officers as a matter of routine, but it’s common in large scale events such as the Olympics. In London 2012, military personnel were deployed to help secure the games with the 12,500 police officers sent to crowded areas of London. This year, as many as 35,000 police and security officers are expected to be mobilised each day during the Olympics.

Across any security operation, volunteers are integral in keeping the public safe. Officers will be supported by volunteers to provide direction and act as information hubs. These volunteers will also be the eyes and ears of the police, collecting information on anything suspicious and contacting officers on the ground where necessary.

It is about keeping visitors, residents and participants safe, whilst being able to enjoy the Games. To have a safe and successful Games is always the aim.

--

