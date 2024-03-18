'A once in a generation opportunity' to fix London, Sadiq Khan launches historic bid for third term as London Mayor

By Henry Riley

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Sadiq Khan might be contemplating winding down after 8 years as London Mayor.

The Labour incumbent has held the keys to City Hall for the same amount of time as both of his predecessors, Boris Johnson and Ken Livingstone.

But Mr Khan believes his bid to transform the capital has only just begun.

Speaking alongside (and frequently embracing) his “good friend”, Sir Keir Starmer, London’s mayor said he “can’t help but be excited” at the prospect of working with a Labour government.

The Mayor labelled the opportunity of working with Sir Keir as a “once in a generation opportunity to make real inroads about solving London’s housing crisis” - in which he pledged to deliver 40,000 new council homes by the end of the decade.

He cited that during his 8 years at the helm, he has worked with 12 different Conservative housing ministers- calling out the government for their “abject failure” on the issue.

Speaking to the audience which included other Labour heavyweights Harriet Harman, Sir Stephen Timms and Dawn Butler, Mr Khan also made it an ambition to “end rough sleeping on our streets”.

Speaking with me afterwards, Sadiq Khan also admitted he would be “lobbying” for more powers under a Labour government, and hoped for more devolution.

The London mayor also explained that he was in “no doubt” that the Tories had tried to rig the election - by the introduction of compulsory ID cards, and changing the voting system - and asked Lib Dem and Green voters to “lend him” their support.

With a general election ruled out for the day Londoners go to the polls - May 2nd - all eyes will be on the capital to act as a litmus test ahead of the country at large voting later this year.

Mr Khan has previously expressed frustration at being inhibited by the aftermath of both Brexit and Covid - and the shackles of a Labour Mayor negotiating with a Tory government.

If he does win an historic third term, and enjoys the perfect storm of a Labour government in Downing Street - the pressure will be on for him to deliver, and quickly.