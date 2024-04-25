West Yorkshire Mayoral Election | Full list of candidates

Full list of candidates. Picture: Alamy

By LBC

The vote for the new mayor of West Yorkshire will be held on 2 May.

The mayor of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority represents all five of the region's local authority areas and its two million residents.

Full candidate booklet

Tracy Brabin - Labour

Bob Buxton - Yorkshire Party

Andrew Cooper - Green Party

Arnold Craven - Conservative

Stewart Golton - Liberal Democrat

Richard Tilt - Independent

The winner is likely to be declared on Saturday 4 May.