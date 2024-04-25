West Yorkshire Mayoral Election | Full list of candidates

Full list of candidates.
The vote for the new mayor of West Yorkshire will be held on 2 May.

The mayor of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority represents all five of the region's local authority areas and its two million residents.

  • Tracy Brabin - Labour
  • Bob Buxton - Yorkshire Party
  • Andrew Cooper - Green Party
  • Arnold Craven - Conservative
  • Stewart Golton - Liberal Democrat
  • Richard Tilt - Independent

The winner is likely to be declared on Saturday 4 May.

