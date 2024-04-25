Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
West Yorkshire Mayoral Election | Full list of candidates
25 April 2024, 14:47
The vote for the new mayor of West Yorkshire will be held on 2 May.
The mayor of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority represents all five of the region's local authority areas and its two million residents.
- Tracy Brabin - Labour
- Bob Buxton - Yorkshire Party
- Andrew Cooper - Green Party
- Arnold Craven - Conservative
- Stewart Golton - Liberal Democrat
- Richard Tilt - Independent
The winner is likely to be declared on Saturday 4 May.