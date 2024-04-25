Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
York and North Yorkshire Mayoral election | Full list of candidates
25 April 2024, 14:55
The vote for the first mayor of York and North Yorkshire will be held on 2 May.
The mayor will oversee York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.
6 candidates
- Felicity Cunliffe-Lister - Liberal Democrat
- Keane Duncan - Conservative
- Kevin Foster - Green Party
- Paul Haslam - Independent
- David Skaith - Labour
- Keith Tordoff - Independent
The winner is likely to be declared on Saturday 4 May.