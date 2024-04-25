York and North Yorkshire Mayoral election | Full list of candidates

25 April 2024, 14:55

The vote for the first mayor of York and North Yorkshire will be held on 2 May.

The mayor will oversee York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.

6 candidates

Full candidate booklet

  • Felicity Cunliffe-Lister - Liberal Democrat
  • Keane Duncan - Conservative
  • Kevin Foster - Green Party
  • Paul Haslam - Independent
  • David Skaith - Labour
  • Keith Tordoff - Independent

The winner is likely to be declared on Saturday 4 May.

