York and North Yorkshire Mayoral election | Full list of candidates

Full list of candidates. Picture: Alamy

By LBC

The vote for the first mayor of York and North Yorkshire will be held on 2 May.

The mayor will oversee York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.

6 candidates

Full candidate booklet

Felicity Cunliffe-Lister - Liberal Democrat

Keane Duncan - Conservative

Kevin Foster - Green Party

Paul Haslam - Independent

David Skaith - Labour

Keith Tordoff - Independent

The winner is likely to be declared on Saturday 4 May.