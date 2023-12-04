Labour's election chief tells LBC Starmer wants to be ‘conviction politician’ like Thatcher 'not endorse her policy'

4 December 2023, 09:05

Shadow minister defends Keir Starmer's praise of Margaret Thatcher

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster has defended Sir Keir Starmer's comments on Margaret Thatcher and said the Labour leader wants to follow her in being "a conviction politician".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pat McFadden, the Labour Party's National Campaign Co-ordinator, said there was "such a long history" of similar cross-party endorsements between Labour and the Conservatives.

It comes after Sir Keir, in a move viewed as a pitch to woo Conservative voters, used an article in The Sunday Telegraph to praise the pro-privatisation former Tory prime minister Margaret Thatcher for having "set loose our natural entrepreneurialism".

He named her alongside former Labour prime ministers Tony Blair and Clement Attlee as those leaders in modern British politics who sought to deliver "meaningful change" by acting "in service of the British people, rather than dictating to them".

Sir Keir Starmer was accused of trying to "ride on the coattails" of Margaret Thatcher&squot;s success by praising the former prime minister while appealing to Tory voters.
Sir Keir Starmer was accused of trying to "ride on the coattails" of Margaret Thatcher's success by praising the former prime minister while appealing to Tory voters. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC, Mr McFadden said: "I remember when Gordon Brown was prime minister, he invited Mrs Thatcher to tea at Number 10 and he described her as a conviction politician who saw the need for change, and we had some of the same fuss at that time.

"There's a long history to these things, and what Keir was doing in the speech yesterday was making the same point - that there are conviction prime ministers who changed the country and he wants to be one of those, not a prime minister who drifts along and is buffeted by events.

"I agree that she was a conviction politician, but it's not an endorsement of her policy, and the truth is Gordon Brown praised her, Tony Blair said she was a towering figure, now Keir's said what he said. Every time a Labour leader acknowledges this, there's a bit of fuss about it."

Discussing Labour's chances at the next general election, Mr McFadden acknowledged "there is no path to victory that doesn't include appealing to people who've been voting Conservative in recent years".

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Politicians

Rishi Sunak

Keir Starmer

Jeremy Hunt

Boris Johnson

Sadiq Khan

Angela Rayner

Suella Braverman

Humza Yousaf

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rail bosses gathered for a Christmas lunch ahead of this week's strikes

'They're laughing in our faces': Fury as rail union bosses have Christmas lunch with Labour MPs ahead of week of strikes
Florence Pugh, wearing white, was hit in the face by an object thrown from the crowd

Florence Pugh shocked after being hit in the face by an object thrown from crowd at Dune: Part Two event in Brazil
The annual Lincoln Christmas Market held every first weekend in December.

'It's economic vandalism': Locals slam 'bizarre' decision to scrap England's oldest Christmas market as it's too popular
Police want to trace these two men

Shocking moment robbers rip £30,000 Rolex from man's wrist in London street

Mr Scobie's book has caused a storm

Omid Scobie's agent 'sent Dutch translators manuscript containing royals' names' in Archie race row
Boris Johnson asked the security services to consider military options for getting vaccines out of the EU

Boris Johnson 'asked spies to look into raiding Dutch Covid vaccine plant after EU blocked export'
RIshi Sunak refused to commit to letting the licence fee rise with inflation - as he urged more cuts following a two-year free to the cost of watching TV in the UK.

Sunak says licence fee may not rise with inflation as he urges more cuts must be made

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer have both failed to commit to the pensions triple lock as opposition to the long-held policy grows.

Sunak and Starmer both refuse to commit to triple-lock continuing after next election

The war is continuing as talks to restart the truce have broken down

Israel expands war into south Gaza after talks to resume ceasefire broke down

An American warship has been attacked in the Red Sea as attacks escalate on Middle East fleet amongst the Israel-Hamas war.

US warship attacked 'by Yemen rebels' in latest maritime melee over support for Israel