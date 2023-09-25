Gordon Brown calls for global tax on countries that made trillions from high oil prices to help fight climate change

25 September 2023, 06:57

Gordon Brown has called for a tax to help fight climate change
Gordon Brown has called for a tax to help fight climate change. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Gordon Brown has called for countries that made billions from last year's sky-high oil prices to pay a tax that would help fight climate change.

The former Prime Minister said that major oil producers like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Norway benefited from a "lottery style bonanza" after the revenues of their state-owned oil companies more than doubled in 2022.

Mr Brown said that he wanted these oil producers to pay a global windfall levy of 3% of their earnings. That would amount to $25 billion (about £20 billion) for 2022.

He added that the tax on these petro-states would help launch a deal for a wider $1 trillion climate finance fund, to be brokered at the COP 28 climate summit in Dubai in November and December.

Mr Brown, now a UN envoy, said his deal could stop talks at COP 28 from breaking down into stalemate.

Gordon Brown
Gordon Brown. Picture: Alamy

He said: "Petro-states have recorded almost unimaginable profits from the rise in oil price in recent years. Pre-COVID, global oil and gas revenues were, according to the International Energy Association (IEA) running at $1.5 trillion a year.

"In 2022, they soared to an unprecedented $4 trillion.

"To put these extraordinary figures into context, $4 trillion is 20 times the entire global aid budget. It is an income so big that it exceeds the entire GDP of the United Kingdom."

"These producer states have done literally nothing to earn this unprecedented windfall. It represents one of the biggest ever transfers of wealth from poor to rich nations.

Mr Brown wants the fund to be used to help fight climate change in poorer countries like Bangladesh
Mr Brown wants the fund to be used to help fight climate change in poorer countries like Bangladesh. Picture: Alamy

"I am therefore calling on these states which have benefited so much to contribute to a new Global Windfall Levy to help the fight against climate change.

"Given that the high price of oil and gas has been the principal reason why an additional 141 million people have been pushed into extreme poverty, it is the very least they could do."

Under Mr Brown's plan, developed economies could offer guarantees of $200bn at COP 28, with funds to be used to refinance multilateral development banks that would fund a $1 trillion pot to help mitigate the effects of climate change on developing nations.

Mr Brown has written to the new chair of the G20, Brazilian President Lula da Silva to hold talks with oil-producing countries ahead of COP 28.

He said: "The consequences of such a grand gesture would be immense. At last, we would be implementing the principles which underlaid the “billions to trillions”’ plan of the 2015 Addis Ababa summit which proposed to make public funding the platform for mobilizing private finance.

"And most of all we would be given crisis-torn countries what has been absent in recent summits: hope."

Mr Brown, 72, was the Labour Prime Minister from 2007-2010. He is currently the UN’s special envoy for global education and the World Health Organisation’s ambassador for global health financing.

Jimmy Carter-Peanut Festival

Former president Jimmy Carter appears at peanut festival ahead of 99th birthday

Refugees from the first group of about 30 people from Nagorno-Karabakh gather in a temporary camp

Nagorno-Karabakh refugees arrive in Armenia after Azerbaijan military offensive

Army support has been offered to the Met after a protest following an armed police officer being charged with the murder of Chris Kaba

MoD offers armed officers to Met as Braverman backs firearms cops who hand in weapons after Chris Kaba murder charge
A NASA spacecraft has just returned to Earth - carrying dust from a four-billion-year-old asteroid.

NASA probe carrying samples from 4.5 billion year-old asteroid arrives back on Earth in Utah desert
Vladimir Kara-Murza

Jailed British-Russian Kremlin critic sent to Siberian ‘punishment cell’

An archaeologist removes sand from a skeleton in a grave at the Roman cemetery

Archaeologists find largest cemetery discovered in Gaza and rare lead sarcophogi

Ben Francis Cźyżyk says he was attacked in Wolverhampton on Friday night

'I was no match for an XL Bully': Man 'lucky to be alive' after being 'savaged by dog for asking owner to put on lead'
An armed police officer has been charged with the murder of Chris Kaba

Braverman backs armed cops who hand in weapons after officer charged with Chris Kaba murder
Taiwan fire scene

Two more bodies found in rubble of Taiwanese factory explosion

Top Gear is said to be unlikely to make a comeback

Freddie Flintoff 'raised safety concerns with Top Gear crew on day of 130mph horror crash'

