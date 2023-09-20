'Businesses need certainty': Ex PM Boris Johnson weighs in on ‘watering down’ of Net Zero plans

Rishi Sunak is taking flak as the Government is planning to water down net zero pledges. Picture: Alamy

By Yasmeen ElTahan

Former PM Boris Johnson has weighed in on the Government's Net Zero plans, saying businesses need 'certainty'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

His comments come after Ford, E.ON and Volkswagen criticised the watering down of the plans.

In a statement today, Boris Johnson said: "Business must have certainty about our Net Zero commitments.

"This country leads on tackling climate change and in creating new green technology.

"The green Industrial Revolution is already generating huge numbers of high quality jobs and helping to drive growth and level up our country.

"Business and industry - such as motor manufacturing - are rightly making vast investments in these new technologies.

"It is those investments that will produce a low carbon future - at lower costs for British families.

"It is crucial that we give those businesses confidence that government is still committed to Net Zero and can see the way ahead.

"We cannot afford to falter now or in any way lose our ambition for this country."

Ford, E.ON, WN VTech are among the companies angry at Rishi Sunak's plan to delay his net zero pledges. Tory MPs have also criticised the plans.

In a statement, Lisa Brankin, Ford UK Chair said: "This is the biggest industry transformation in over a century and the UK 2030 target is a vital catalyst to accelerate Ford into a cleaner future.

Read more: Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien



Read more: Sunak insists UK remains committed to net zero by 2050 as he considers 'watering down' key climate pledges

"Our business needs three things from the UK government: ambition, commitment and consistency. A relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three.

We need the policy focus trained on bolstering the EV market in the short term and supporting consumers while headwinds are strong: infrastructure remains immature, tariffs loom and cost-of-living is high."

Chris Norbury, the chief executive of energy business E.ON, said the move would be a "mis-step on many levels" as he hit out at the "false argument" that green policies can only come at a cost, arguing they deliver affordable energy while boosting jobs.

Sunak is set to water down Net Zero plans. Picture: Alamy

"From a business perspective, companies wanting to invest in the UK need long-term certainty to create the jobs and economic prosperity the country needs," he said.

The policy shift has sparked a row within the Tory party and risks alienating Conservatives that want to see quicker action on the climate.

Alok Sharma, who was Britain's lead for the Cop26 climate talks, said: "For any party to resile from this agenda will not help economically or electorally."

Chris Skidmore, who is stepping down as MP, said: "If this is true, the decision will cost the UK jobs, inward investment and future economic growth that could have been ours by committing to the industries of the future. It will potentially destabilise thousands of jobs and see investment go elsewhere."

As the #MissionZero report showed, there is only a cost, not a benefit, to delay. pic.twitter.com/axQKGufIId — Chris Skidmore (@CSkidmoreUK) September 19, 2023

Sunak is due to confirm the policy shift later on Wednesday.

Mike Hawes, the chief executive of the automotive industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said: "The automotive industry has and continues to invest billions in new electric vehicles as the decarbonisation of road transport is essential if net zero is to be delivered.

"Government has played a key part in bringing some of that investment to the UK, and Britain can – and should – be a leader in zero emission mobility both as a manufacturer and market.

"To make this a reality, however, consumers must want to make the switch, which requires from Government a clear, consistent message, attractive incentives and charging infrastructure that gives confidence rather than anxiety. Confusion and uncertainty will only hold them back."

A spokesperson for the AA said certainty for petrol and diesel drivers was crucial.

"The AA said from the outset that the 2030 deadline was ‘ambitious but achievable’. What the car industry and individuals want is more certainty so they can plan for the future.

"Whatever the target date, it is clear that more support is needed in terms of charging infrastructure to help the transition to zero-emission vehicles."

WN VTech, Europe's 'specialist manufacturing experts' have weighed in as well.

Gustavo Marqueta‑Siibert​, group business vevelopment director at WN VTech said: "We must catch up with Europe and the USA."

Urgent action from the government is needed to establish a comprehensive industrial strategy supporting our net-zero goals."

Earlier, Home secretary Suella Braverman claimed that the government will not "save the planet by bankrupting the British people", as she rejected claims that they were abandoning their net zero commitments.