Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

Boris Johnson, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will speak later. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson is to deliver an update to the nation later today on the fight against coronavirus.

The Prime Minister will be flanked by chief medical officer for England professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance at the update later, which is the government's 100th press conference during the crisis.

The UK death toll currently sits at more than 42,000.

The trio will once again provide yet another update on the coronavirus crisis in the UK later.

What time is the press conference?

An exact time for the press conference has not yet been released but it is expected to take place this afternoon at around 5pm after Prime Minister's Questions and other parliamentary business has concluded.

What are they expected to say?

It is likely that the three will issue another stern warning as coronavirus cases continue to rise. The Prime Minister wants to avoid another full lockdown but there is growing concern as cases of the virus surge again as we head into winter.

Mr Johnson could announce even stricter lockdown measures in Liverpool with the possibility of a two-week "circuit breaker" lockdown being imposed.

The government is facing accusations of making the national lockdown situation far too complicated, with even Boris Johnson himself getting in a muddle yesterday over the coronavirus rules in the North East. Mr Johnson had to apologise yesterday after he fluffed his script during a speech.

What else is happening today?

Boris Johnson was chairing a meeting of the Cabinet from 9am this morning and then later on, also after PMQs, there will be a Commons vote on the renewal of the Coronavirus Act 2020.