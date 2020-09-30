Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

30 September 2020, 06:46 | Updated: 30 September 2020, 06:51

Boris Johnson, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will speak later
Boris Johnson, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will speak later. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson is to deliver an update to the nation later today on the fight against coronavirus.

The Prime Minister will be flanked by chief medical officer for England professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance at the update later, which is the government's 100th press conference during the crisis.

The UK death toll currently sits at more than 42,000.

The trio will once again provide yet another update on the coronavirus crisis in the UK later.

What time is the press conference?

An exact time for the press conference has not yet been released but it is expected to take place this afternoon at around 5pm after Prime Minister's Questions and other parliamentary business has concluded.

What are they expected to say?

It is likely that the three will issue another stern warning as coronavirus cases continue to rise. The Prime Minister wants to avoid another full lockdown but there is growing concern as cases of the virus surge again as we head into winter.

Mr Johnson could announce even stricter lockdown measures in Liverpool with the possibility of a two-week "circuit breaker" lockdown being imposed.

The government is facing accusations of making the national lockdown situation far too complicated, with even Boris Johnson himself getting in a muddle yesterday over the coronavirus rules in the North East. Mr Johnson had to apologise yesterday after he fluffed his script during a speech.

What else is happening today?

Boris Johnson was chairing a meeting of the Cabinet from 9am this morning and then later on, also after PMQs, there will be a Commons vote on the renewal of the Coronavirus Act 2020.

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Gavin Williamson will speak in the Commons later today

Coronavirus: What time is Gavin Williamson's House of Commons university update?

22 hours ago

Several universities have locked down students

Coronavirus university rules explained: Are students shut in halls allowed to go home?

1 day ago

UK News

See more UK News

Donald Trump was asked to "shut up" by his rival Joe Biden

'Will you shut up man?' - Trump and Biden get personal in first debate

2 hours ago

Priti Patel asked officials to explore sending asylum seekers for processing on Ascension Island

Priti Patel 'explored sending migrants to remote Atlantic island' - report

7 hours ago

Labour has accused Rishi Sunak of introducing Thatcherite economic policies

Labour: Sunak's economic policies are throwback 'to worst days of Thatcher'

8 hours ago

The Internal Market Bill could override parts of the Brexit agreement

MPs approve controversial UK Internal Market Bill

10 hours ago

File photo: People wear face coverings as they queue for shops and businesses in Cardiff

Four areas of north Wales to enter local lockdowns from Thursday

12 hours ago

Flu vaccine

Government denies flu jabs shortage despite booking problems at pharmacies

13 hours ago