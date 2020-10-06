What is a circuit breaker lockdown and what could one look like for Scotland?

A circuit breaker lockdown is being proposed for Scotland. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A circuit breaker lockdown is one of the stricter lockdown measures allegedly being considered by Nicola Sturgeon. But what is a circuit breaker and what could one look like for Scotland?

It comes as Covid-19 cases continue to rise steeply in Scotland as the nation heads towards the colder months.

Two more coronavirus deaths were announced on Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatalities in the nation to 2,532.

A total of 800 new cases were recorded and 44 more people are in hospital, with three more patients in intensive care.

With new lockdown measures set to be announced for Scotland on Wednesday, what could a circuit breaker lockdown look like?

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce further measures on Wednesday. Picture: PA

What is a circuit breaker lockdown?

The circuit breaker lockdown was initially devised in Singapore, where Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong implemented the measure in April.

It means that all but essential workplaces will be closed, with strict restrictions on restaurants and public spaces.

This form of lockdown involves shorter bursts of restrictions, as opposed to the longer lockdown the UK saw at the start of the year.

When might a circuit breaker lockdown be announced in Scotland?

Nicola Sturgeon is set to make an announcement on new restrictions for Scotland on Wednesday.

The circuit breaker lockdown would likely begin at 7pm on Friday, according to reports.

How long would it last?

The idea behind a circuit breaker lockdown is that it will be a "short sharp shock" to break the chains of transmission.

However, it is still supposed to be short enough to minimise any effect on the economy.

It is very likely that any circuit-breaker would be be for a defined period of time, rather than indefinite like the original UK-wide lockdown back in March.

Scotland's National Clinical Director, Jason Leitch, has talked about two weeks being enough to buy the country another 28 days in the fight against the virus.

What would a circuit breaker look like for Scotland?

Nicola Sturgeon is said to be considering the “circuit breaker” lockdown to give Scotland “breathing space” in the battle against coronavirus.

It would likely include bans on socialising with other households, and telling people not to use public transport unless it was essential.

A 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants is already in place across the country, but they could be shut completely from this weekend.

Essential workplaces are also set to remain open as a priority.

The two-week mini-lockdown is also set to tie in with half term to avoid school disruption for children.

What definitely won't be happening?

At her coronaviruis briefing on Tuesday, the First Minister outlined what restrictions won't be imposed as part of any new measures.

She told the nation there won't be "another lockdown, not even temporary".

She also said people will not be asked to stay inside their homes, although non-essential travel will still be discouraged.

There also won't be a Scotland-wide travel ban, although restrictions on travel might be necessary for certain "hotspot areas".

There is no proposal to "wholly or partially" close schools.