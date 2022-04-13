When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The UK's Prime Minister is facing fresh calls to resign but how long has he been PM for? And who would replace Boris if he stood down? Here's the most likely candidates.

Boris Johnson is facing widespread calls to resign following 'partygate' at 10 Downing Street.

The prime minister, along with other MPs, have been dealt fines after they were found to be attending parties and gatherings despite the country being under coronavirus lockdown rules.

Now, as the first Tory has called for Mr Johnson to stand down from his role, we take a look at the moment he became PM following Theresa May's resignation.

And who would take over from Boris should he stand down from prime minister? Here's a look at his history and potential future candidates for PM.

Rishi Sunak's latest tax troubles would impact his run to be PM. Picture: Alamy

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister?

Boris, 57, officially became PM in 2019 when Theresa May stepped down from the role following her failure to secure a Brexit deal.

She announced her resignation on June 7 and would leave the post as soon as her successor was elected from the Conservative party.

Boris had confirmed he would run for PM and, following a poll within the party members, he was a clear runner along with Jeremy Hunt. Mr Johnson was elected leader with 66% of the votes.

On July 24th, when the Queen officially accepted Theresa May's resignation, Boris was named prime minister.

Priti Patel is believed to be a contender to run for prime minister. Picture: Alamy

Who would replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister if he resigned?

Rishi Sunak would have been the obvious choice to take over from Boris should he resign following party gate. However, due to his own personal involvement, and his recent family tax rows, he's popularity has severely suffered.

Other choices for PM include Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, Priti Patel, the home secretary and Said Javid, the health secretary.

Jeremy Hunt is also believed to be in the running despite losing his race for Prime Minister in 2019 to Boris.

Other popular choices include Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary and Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary.