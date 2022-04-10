'HMRC could look into Rishi Sunak's wife's finances' policing minister tells LBC

10 April 2022, 12:39 | Updated: 10 April 2022, 13:06

Mr Malthouse spoke on Swarbrick on Sunday
Mr Malthouse spoke on Swarbrick on Sunday. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Will Taylor

HMRC will consider Rishi Sunak's wife's financial dealings in the same way they would look into any person's in the UK, the policing minister has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Mail on Sunday reports that the authority is being urged to look into whether Akshata Murty would have broken her non-domiciled status in loaning her UK company £4.3 million.

Ms Murty insists she has followed the letter of the law.

It was reported that loans could represent a way for non-doms to get money into the UK without facing tax.

Read more: Inquiry into how Sunak's wife's tax status leaked as 'he hunts Labour-backing official'

Speaking on Swarbrick on Sunday, Kit Malthouse said: "I've no doubt that the revenue examine the tax affairs of politicians in the same way that they do with every other individual in this country.

"There;s no singling out required… so those matters will be looked at, I'm sure, by the revenue the same way they would for anybody else.

"But I'm sure the chancellor's wife will have taken the appropriate advice.

"They've made it very clear in their statements they've complied with all the law and all the regulations as much as they possibly can."

Ms Murty has now decided to pay UK taxes on overseas income.

Her non-dom status started a controversy as critics considered her arrangement inappropriate, especially with her husband being in charge of public finances.

A Whitehall probe into how her situation was made public through the media is under way.

Ms Murty's spokesperson told the Mail on Sunday that she followed "followed the letter of the law" but declined to answer questions about the loans.

The Chancellor and his wife have moved their home out of their flat at Downing Street to a newly-refurbished home in Kensington, raising questions about whether Mr Sunak is considering calling time on his political career.

He was criticised by opponents for bringing his wife into the spotlight, and jokingly compared himself to Will Smith after his Oscars slap on Chris Rock.

Mr Sunak also faced a backlash when it emerged he held a US green card for more than a year after becoming Chancellor, which allows permanent residence in America and generally brings US tax responsibilities with it.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

'No civilians were killed by Russian missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview with Tom Swarbrick

'No civilians were killed by our missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/4 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 3/04 | Watch again

Alexander Temerko speaks to Tom Swarbrick

Top Tory donor who gave party '£1.6m' refuses to detail vetting process

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Exclusive
Alexander Temerk called for a100mile No Fly Zone around Ukraine's borders

Temerko calls for No-fly zone on NATO border as Ukraine faces 'Holodomor like famine'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 27/03 | Watch again

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/03 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

'Taking back control?': Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/03 | Watch again

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Ex-Ukrainian minister attacks Europe for harbouring Russian money

Ukrainian ex-minister attacks West for harbouring Russian money

Dominic Raab spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Dominic Raab repeatedly refuses to comment on PM's relationship with Russian billionaire

LBC @LBC Deputy PM Dominic Raab is 'absolutely confident' that UN monitors being deployed to prevent a 'Chernobyl-style situation' in Ukraine

UN monitors could be on ground to avoid 'Chernobyl-style' incident, says Deputy PM

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

'Life sentence should mean life': Libby Squire's mother gives take on Pitchfork release

'Life should mean life': Libby Squire's mother gives take on Pitchfork release
There is no "immediate urgent need to vaccinate children" Professor Simon Kroll has told Swarbrick on Sunday

'No immediate need' to vaccinate children, JCVI member tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 06/06 | Watch in full

Ex-Chief Medical Officer 'never asked officially' to prepare for Covid-style pandemic

Ex-Chief Medical Officer 'never asked officially' to prepare for Covid-style pandemic
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 30/05 | Watch again

Diana scandal 'was BBC's phone hacking moment' claims ex-Panorama producer

Diana scandal 'was BBC's phone hacking moment' claims ex-Panorama producer
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 23/05 | Watch again

Australia Trade deal: 'Our meat won't dump on your market'

Australia is not going to be able to replace British beef amid trade deal
UK must force Israel to stop bombing Palestine, ex-Palestinian envoy insists

UK must force Israel to stop 'harassing' Palestine, ex-Palestinian envoy insists
Mark Regev defended Israel's actions in Gaza.

Israel does not target children or civilians, senior Netanyahu advisor tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Metropolitan Police officer has been slashed on his arm after attending a report of a man wielding a machete

Met officer slashed after police called to 'man armed with a machete' in east London
The fire broke out in Preston

Man, 24, arrested on suspicion of arson after blaze leaves two young children in hospital
Putin wants to throw in troops who haven't served for a decade

Putin calls up troops who haven't served for 10 years to replace heavy losses in Ukraine
Ronaldo has apologised for an outburst

Police launch investigation after Ronaldo filmed 'slapping phone out of young fan's hands'
The NPCC, chaired by Martin Hewitt, issued new guidance in December

Trans police officers who were born male but identify as female can search women
Rishi Sunak has moved his family out of Downing Street

Inquiry into how Sunak's wife's tax status leaked as 'he hunts Labour-backing official'
Former cricket star Imran Khan ousted as Pakistan's prime minister

Former cricket star Imran Khan ousted as Pakistan's Prime Minister
A council worker who leaked a sex offender's address to a paedophile hunter group has been fined

Council worker fined £500 after leaking sex offender's address to paedophile hunters
Extinction Rebellion have blocked roads during a protest in central London

Thousands of Extinction Rebellion protestors bring London's Oxford Street to a standstill
The Royals posted a poignant tribute to Philip

Royals share touching Philip tribute as Queen marks first anniversary of duke's death

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile