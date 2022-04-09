Rishi Sunak moves out of Downing Street as family face scrutiny over financial affairs

By Megan Hinton

Rishi Sunak has moved his family out of Downing Street, as he faces mounting pressure over his wife's tax affairs and the cost of living crisis.

Removals vans were spotted at Number 11 on Saturday as the family packed up their belongings and headed for their newly-refurbished, luxury pad in Kensington.

The Chancellor is expected to split his evenings between the Downing Street flat and their family home, but continue to work from Number 11, according to The Mirror.

The change of residence is an unusual precedence for the Chancellor to make and has raised questions over Mr Sunak's long term future in the ministerial position.

Close aid have claimed Mr Sunak was prepared to resign this week amid the criticism and investigation of his wife's monetary affairs.

Sources say the Chancellor will walk away from politics all together to "protect his families privacy" with an inquiry launched into who leaked his wife's tax details.

The move comes after the family faced public backlash as it was revealed Mr Sunak held on to his Green Card as a 'resident' of the United Sates for more than a year after becoming Chancellor and the UK discovered Akshata Murthy enjoyed non-dom tax status.

In a dramatic U-turn, less than 48 hours after her non-domicile status was revealed, Ms Murty volunteered to pay UK income tax on her worldwide income, despite not being required by law to do so.

She said she was aware that her tax arrangements did not seem compatible with "the British sense of fairness" in a statement released on Friday evening.

She will retain her Indian citizenship and her non-domicile status. Ms Murty said it has become clear that "many do not feel it is compatible" with her husband's role as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

The row over Rishi Sunak and his family's tax situation has shown how the Chancellor and his wife are in a "completely different universe in financial terms" from ordinary people left struggling by the cost-of-living crisis, Nicola Sturgeon said.

The Scottish First Minister said revelations about his wife's finances had left Mr Sunak in a "very, very difficult" position.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats are now pressing for the millionairess to pay the back taxes she had saved through not having to pay UK taxes on her overseas income.

It has been estimated that Ms Murty, a fashion designer and the daughter of an Indian billionaire, potentially saved up to £20 million in UK tax through her non-domiciled status.

She is reported to hold a 0.91% stake in Infosys, an IT business founded by her father, and has received £11.6 million in dividends from the Indian firm in the past year.

Non-dom status means she would not have to pay UK tax at a rate of 39.35% on dividends.

India sets the rate for non-residents at 20%, but this can fall to 10% for those who are eligible to benefit from the UK's tax treaty with India.

Labour has also questioned whether she would use her Indian citizenship and a treaty with the UK dating back to the 1950s to avoid paying inheritance tax - a move which could reportedly save tens of millions of pounds.