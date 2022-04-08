Breaking News

Sunak's millionaire non-dom wife to pay UK tax on overseas income following backlash

8 April 2022, 19:19 | Updated: 8 April 2022, 19:49

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty has announced she will begin paying UK taxes on her overseas income.
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty has announced she will begin paying UK taxes on her overseas income. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty has announced she will pay UK taxes on her foreign income following backlash over her non-domicile status.

The Chancellor's wife has been embroiled in a tax row after it was revealed she doesn't pay UK taxes on her overseas income.

Ms Murty has now volunteered to pay UK income tax on her worldwide income, despite not being required by law to do so.

She said she was aware that her tax arrangements did not seem compatible with "the British sense of fairness" in a statement released this evening.

Ms Murty, who lives with the Chancellor at 11 Downing Street, said she doesn't want her tax status to be a "distraction" for her husband.

She will retain her Indian citizenship and her non-domicile status.

Ms Murty said it has become clear that "many do not feel it is compatible" with her husband's role as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Read more: Chancellor Rishi Sunak admits he held US green card until last year as tax row deepens

Read more: Rishi Sunak's wife a 'legitimate' target over non-dom tax status, says Jess Phillips

"I understand and appreciate the British sense of fairness and I do not wish my tax status to be a distraction for my husband or to affect my family," she said.

"In recent days, people have asked questions about my tax arrangements: to be clear, I have paid tax in this country on my UK income and international tax on my international income.

"This arrangement is entirely legal and how many non-domiciled people are taxed in the UK. But it has become clear that many do not feel it is compatible with my husband’s role as Chancellor.

"For this reason, I will no longer be claiming the remittance basis for tax. This means I will now pay UK tax on an arising basis on all my worldwide income, including dividends and capital gains, wherever in the world that income arises. I do this because I want to, not because the rules require me to."

The new arrangements will begin immediately and will also be applied to the tax year just finished.

Read more: 'Keep families out of it' Boris says amid row over non-dom status of Sunak's wife

It comes as Mr Sunak admitted he held a US green card for 19 months while he was Chancellor, but insists all laws were followed.

Green card holders must pay US tax on their global income and they must make America their permanent home.

Mr Sunak filed US tax returns, the chancellor's spokeswoman said, "but specifically as a non-resident, in full compliance with the law".

The revelation came as Boris Johnson has said Rishi Sunak did not tell him his millionaire wife held non-domicile status.

Mr Sunak has defended his wife's non-dom status and accused opposition MPs of "smearing" his wife to get at him.

On Thursday, he said: "Every single penny that she earns in the UK she pays UK taxes on, of course she does.

"And every penny that she earns internationally, for example in India, she would pay the full taxes on that.

"That is how the system works for people like her who are international who have moved here."

Read more: 'Moment of real change': Biden welcomes Ketanji Brown Jackson to US Supreme Court

The Chancellor and his wife have come under fire for allegedly dodging millions of pounds of tax, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calling the situation "breathtaking hypocrisy".

The Indian-born millionaire, who met the Chancellor at university, said she has tried to keep her professional life and her husband's political career entirely separate.

She said Mr Sunak has not involved himself in her business affairs, and she has left politics to him.

"Rishi has always respected the fact that I am Indian and as proud of my country as he is of his," she said.

"He has never asked me to abandon my Indian citizenship, ties to India or my business affairs, despite the ways in which such a move would have simplified things for him politically.

"He knows that my long-standing shareholding in Infosys is not just a financial investment but also testament to my father's work, of which I am incredibly proud."

She added that her decision to pay UK tax on all her worldwide income will not change the fact that India remains her country of birth, citizenship, parents’ home and place of domicile.

"But I love the UK too. In my time here I have invested in British businesses and supported British causes. My daughters are British. They are growing up in in the UK. I am so proud to be here."

More follows

