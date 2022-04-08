'Smearing her to get at me is awful': Sunak defends millionaire wife over tax row

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Rishi Sunak has broken his silence in the row over his millionaire wife's tax affairs, accusing critics of "smearing his wife to get at him".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Chancellor of the Exchequer has jumped to defend the non-domicile status of his wife Akshata Murty, who does not have to pay UK tax on the millions she earns abroad.

Hitting back at attacks by opposition MPs, Mr Sunak told The Sun: “To smear my wife to get at me is awful.”

He added: “She loves her country like I love mine.”

He claimed the attacks on his wife, who lives with him at 11 Downing Street, were unpleasant and unfair and insisted she had done nothing wrong or broken any rules.

"I would hope that most fair-minded people would understand - though I appreciate that it is a confusing situation that she is from another country," he said.

Read more: 'Keep families out of it' Boris says amid row over non-dom status of Sunak's wife

"Every single penny that she earns in the UK she pays UK taxes on, of course she does.

"And every penny that she earns internationally, for example in India, she would pay the full taxes on that.

"That is how the system works for people like her who are international who have moved here."

The chancellor's wife has been slammed by critics after The Independent revealed that she held non-dom status.

This means her permanent home is considered outside of the UK and, although she is still liable for UK tax on income made in this country, she does not have to pay UK tax on foreign income unless it is brought into the UK.

It's been reported more than £4million in taxes has been swerved by her non-dom status.

Labour leader Keir Starmer led the attack on the chancellor pointing to eye-watering tax rises Mr Sunak has overseen.

He called the situation “breathtaking hypocrisy”.

Read more: Rishi Sunak's wife a 'legitimate' target over non-dom tax status, says Jess Phillips

Read more: Rishi Sunak's millionaire wife Akshata Murthy defends non-dom tax status

Labour MP Jess Phillips told LBC earlier that criticism over the chancellor's wife's non-domicile status is "completely legitimate".

"It is completely legitimate because it isn't just her who will be benefitting from this, it is also him," Ms Phillips said.

"This is the man who creates the tax laws in our country, and talks to ordinary people in my constituency about how they've got to put their hands in their pockets."

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has suggested it is wrong to probe Mr Sunak's wife's non-dom tax status because families should be kept out of politics.

Heiress and businesswoman Akshata Murty is an Indian citizen and pays around £30,000 a year for non-domicile status — meaning she can live here but not pay UK tax on income she earns abroad.

On Wednesday Ms Murty claimed the non-dom status was given to her automatically as an Indian citizen.

But yesterday tax experts said that she must proactively seek the perk each year.

The Chancellor added: “I can appreciate people find this situation confusing.

"But what it comes down to is, my wife was born in India, raised in India. Her family home is in India, she obviously has a very close connection. She has investments and a career independent of me.

“She had this well before we met, before she moved to this country.

“It wouldn’t be reasonable or fair to ask her to sever ties with her country because she happens to be married to me. She loves her country. Like I love mine, I would never dream of giving up my British citizenship. And I imagine most people wouldn’t.”

Ms Murthy is listed on LinkedIn as being director of capital and private equity firm Catamaran Ventures, gym chain Digme Fitness, and gentlemen's outfitters New and Lingwood.

She is also reported to hold a 0.91% stake in Infosys, which was founded by her now billionaire father.