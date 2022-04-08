'Smearing her to get at me is awful': Sunak defends millionaire wife over tax row

8 April 2022, 00:22 | Updated: 8 April 2022, 00:51

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty.
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Rishi Sunak has broken his silence in the row over his millionaire wife's tax affairs, accusing critics of "smearing his wife to get at him".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Chancellor of the Exchequer has jumped to defend the non-domicile status of his wife Akshata Murty, who does not have to pay UK tax on the millions she earns abroad.

Hitting back at attacks by opposition MPs, Mr Sunak told The Sun: “To smear my wife to get at me is awful.”

He added: “She loves her country like I love mine.”

He claimed the attacks on his wife, who lives with him at 11 Downing Street, were unpleasant and unfair and insisted she had done nothing wrong or broken any rules.

"I would hope that most fair-minded people would understand - though I appreciate that it is a confusing situation that she is from another country," he said.

Read more: 'Keep families out of it' Boris says amid row over non-dom status of Sunak's wife

"Every single penny that she earns in the UK she pays UK taxes on, of course she does.

"And every penny that she earns internationally, for example in India, she would pay the full taxes on that.

"That is how the system works for people like her who are international who have moved here."

The chancellor's wife has been slammed by critics after The Independent revealed that she held non-dom status.

This means her permanent home is considered outside of the UK and, although she is still liable for UK tax on income made in this country, she does not have to pay UK tax on foreign income unless it is brought into the UK.

It's been reported more than £4million in taxes has been swerved by her non-dom status.

Labour leader Keir Starmer led the attack on the chancellor pointing to eye-watering tax rises Mr Sunak has overseen.

He called the situation “breathtaking hypocrisy”.

Read more: Rishi Sunak's wife a 'legitimate' target over non-dom tax status, says Jess Phillips

Read more: Rishi Sunak's millionaire wife Akshata Murthy defends non-dom tax status

Labour MP Jess Phillips told LBC earlier that criticism over the chancellor's wife's non-domicile status is "completely legitimate".

"It is completely legitimate because it isn't just her who will be benefitting from this, it is also him," Ms Phillips said.

"This is the man who creates the tax laws in our country, and talks to ordinary people in my constituency about how they've got to put their hands in their pockets."

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has suggested it is wrong to probe Mr Sunak's wife's non-dom tax status because families should be kept out of politics.

Heiress and businesswoman Akshata Murty is an Indian citizen and pays around £30,000 a year for non-domicile status — meaning she can live here but not pay UK tax on income she earns abroad.

On Wednesday Ms Murty claimed the non-dom status was given to her automatically as an Indian citizen.

But yesterday tax experts said that she must proactively seek the perk each year.

The Chancellor added: “I can appreciate people find this situation confusing.

"But what it comes down to is, my wife was born in India, raised in India. Her family home is in India, she obviously has a very close connection. She has investments and a career independent of me.

“She had this well before we met, before she moved to this country.

“It wouldn’t be reasonable or fair to ask her to sever ties with her country because she happens to be married to me. She loves her country. Like I love mine, I would never dream of giving up my British citizenship. And I imagine most people wouldn’t.”

Ms Murthy is listed on LinkedIn as being director of capital and private equity firm Catamaran Ventures, gym chain Digme Fitness, and gentlemen's outfitters New and Lingwood.

She is also reported to hold a 0.91% stake in Infosys, which was founded by her now billionaire father.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People are being told to measure their own waist-to-height ratio to tackle obesity

'Keep your waist size lower than half your height to stay healthy' says watchdog

Energy firms' customer support ratings are plummeting

Energy firms' customer support ratings plunge as millions hit with soaring bills

Disruption is expected to continue at ferry ports, airports and on popular tourist routes.

Easter chaos: Holidaymakers face road delays, flight cancellations and ferry woes

Russian Nobel Peace laureate Muratov shared the pictures on Telegram.

Nobel Peace Prize winner 'doused with paint in Russian pro-war attack' on Moscow train

The shooting took place in a central location with several bars and restaurants

Two dead and eight wounded after gunman open fires in Tel Aviv tourist hotspot

Labour MP Jess Phillips told LBC's Andrew Pierce criticism of Rishi Sunak's wife over her non-dom status is "completely legitimate".

Rishi Sunak's wife a 'legitimate' target over non-dom tax status, says Jess Phillips

Eric Pickles has been accused of disrespecting the memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire

Pickles blasted after calling Grenfell victims 'nameless' and not knowing how many died

A Unite office in central London was searched after a warrant was issued by South Wales Police

Police raid Unite HQ in London as part of fraud and money laundering investigation

Toraq Wyngard has been jailed for stalking Denise Welch

Man who stalked Denise Welch in 'terrifying' five-month ordeal jailed for seven years

The UN's General Assembly has suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council following invasion of Ukraine

meghan

Meghan Markle animal welfare patronage ends as Duchess continues to cut ties with UK

Koci Selamaj, 36, has pleaded guilty to murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa

Sabina Nessa's sister brands murderer 'coward' as he refuses to face family in court

mural

Touching tribute to Eastenders' legend June Brown as mural painted in Romford

Sophie George, then 18, was jailed on Wednesday after meticulously planning a murder, including putting together a murder kit

'Jealous' teen who prepared 'murder kit' and torture 'to-do list' for victim jailed

Parents across England and Scotland have been warned to be on the alert for signs of hepatitis

Parents warned to be alert to hepatitis signs after cases in England and Scotland

Jason Mills killed his girlfriend in 2001, and absconded from HMP Leyhill on Wednesday

Manhunt launched after murderer who killed girlfriend escaped from open prison

Latest News

See more Latest News

Costa Rica Split Plane

Cargo jet slides off runway in Costa Rica and splits in half

Supreme Court Nomination Biden

Jackson confirmed as first black female high court justice

Russia Media Novaya Gazeta

Russian Nobel-winning editor says he was attacked on train

Israel Shooting

Two killed and eight wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

Russia Ukraine War Human Rights Council

UN ousts Russia from Human Rights Council

Russia Ukraine War EU

European Union backs new Russia sanctions including on coal imports
Trump Michigan

Bid for Trump to be fined 10,000 dollars a day for failing to turn over evidence
Congress Marijuana Legalization

US Congress votes to suspend Russia trade status and enact oil ban
Belgium Russia Ukraine War NATO

Atrocity reports spur Nato states to boost arms supplies

Pakistan Politics

Pakistan’s top court rules Imran Khan acted illegally over confidence vote

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 07/04 | Watch again

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch again

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 05/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/04 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police