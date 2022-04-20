Boris 'orders Tories to block new Partygate probe' as he defies calls to quit

20 April 2022, 00:00 | Updated: 20 April 2022, 00:47

Boris Johnson is to tell Tory MPs to block an investigation over Partygate
Boris Johnson is to tell Tory MPs to block an investigation over Partygate. Picture: Parliament TV/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson is to order MPs to block an inquiry into whether he misled Parliament over Partygate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The embattled PM, fresh from paying his fine over one event during the coronavirus lockdown, apologised to the House of Commons on Tuesday.

He is now reportedly mobilising whips to ensure Conservative MPs block a motion calling for an investigation into his past remarks to Parliament.

That is despite Mr Johnson being set to fly to India for an official trip on Wednesday.

He had repeatedly denied being aware of breaking any laws and insisted the rules were followed at No10 before paying his fine.

MPs will vote on Thursday over whether Mr Johnson should be referred to the Commons' privileges committee, which could insist on seeing evidence passed to Sue Gray, the civil servant investigating Partygate.

Read more: 'Untenable' for PM to have broken his own laws says Tory MP after calling for Boris to go

Read more: The Tories have made a big mistake - voters will punish them over Partygate: Marr

The Times reports that Conservative MPs are being told to be ready to vote on Thursday even if they had previously been allowed to be absent.

It follows the Prime Minister’' apology to MPs while another Conservative called for him to quit.

Mr Johnson said in the Commons on Tuesday: "I offered the British people a full apology and take this opportunity to repeat my whole-hearted apology to the House."

He added: "It did not occur to me or subsequently that a gathering in a Cabinet Room just before a vital meeting on Covid strategy could amount to a breach of the rules."

But former chief whip Mark Harper, a Tory MP, announced he had submitted a letter of no confidence to the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives.

"I regret to say that we have a Prime Minister who broke the laws that he told the country they had to follow, hasn't been straightforward about it and is now going to ask the decent men and women on these benches to defend what I think is indefensible," he said.

"I'm very sorry to have to say this, but I no longer think he is worthy of the great office that he holds."

Mr Johnson said: "I must say to [him], I know the care and the sincerity with which he weighs his words and I bitterly regret what has happened.

"I bitterly regret the event in Downing Street as I have said, but I do believe that it is the job of this Government to get on with the priorities of the British people and that is what we're going to do."

Mr Harper later told LBC that he believed Mr Johnson's position was "untenable" because a Prime Minister should not break laws he has made.

Sir Keir Starmer, responding to Mr Johnson in the Commons, said: "What a joke. Even now, as the mealy-mouthed apology stumbles out of one side of his mouth, a new set of deflections and distortions pour from the other.

"But the damage is already done. The public have already made up their mind.

"They don't believe a word the Prime Minister says. They know what he is."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The adverts were banned for causing offence

Mother's Day burger advert using Madeleine McCann banned for causing offence

The rule changes are planned for the Highway Code

Self-driving car owners will be allowed to watch TV and films

Mr Depp spoke during a US trial

Johnny Depp: 'I took drugs to numb myself to wraiths of my childhood'

Boris Johnson fired back at Justin Welby over the Rwanda plan

Boris complains Archbishop 'more critical of Rwanda deal than Putin'

Liverpool fans joined in showing support for Ronaldo

Manchester United and Liverpool fans pay touching tribute to Ronaldo after son's death

Mark Harper has called on Boris Johnson to leave office

'Untenable' for PM to have broken his own laws says Tory MP after calling for Boris to go

Jacob Rees-Mogg clashed with Andrew Marr over Partygate rules

Rees-Mogg says 'perspective' needed over Partygate fines

A video showed the happy BBQ held days before the couple's loss

Ronaldo's partner shares moment of joy with family hours before baby tragedy

MPs will get the chance to vote on whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over his assurances Covid rules were followed at No10

PM to face vote on whether he should be investigated for misleading MPs over Partygate

Avayev reportedly worked in a major department in Vladimir Putin's administration

Former Kremlin official 'found dead alongside wife and daughter' in Moscow apartment

Kim Koko Hunter was accused of wearing blackface

Diversity campaigners accuse black DJ of wearing blackface

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

What time is Boris Johnson's statement today? PM set to address partygate scandal

Mr Rees-Mogg wants a 'rapid' return of civil servants to offices

Jacob Rees-Mogg tells Cabinet to start 'rapid return' of civil servants to offices

Exclusive
The Homes for Ukraine scheme has been branded "dysfunctional and useless" by a Government call handler

Govt Homes for Ukraine helpline giving 'false information' as 'pattern' emerges over 'lost visas'
Harry and Meghan paid a visit to the Queen last week

Prince Harry speaks for first time about secret meeting with Queen

Amir Khan had his £72,000 watch stolen at gunpoint

Amir Khan robbed of his £72,000 watch at gunpoint in east London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Blac Chyna

Jury chosen in Blac Chyna vs Kardashians defamation trial

Russia Ukraine War

Russia pours more troops into Ukraine and presses attack in the east
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis

One killed as Sri Lankan police open fire at protesters

South Africa KwaZulu Natal Floods

South Africa launches relief cash for Durban flooding, with 448 dead
Afghanistan Explosion

Blasts at Kabul schools kill at least six civilians

Anthony Gray

Man held over fatal stabbing of girl at California high school
Russia Ukraine War

Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine

Israel Palestinians

Palestinians protest over closures as settlers march in West Bank
Microscope

Mystery hepatitis outbreak spreads from Britain to EU and US

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after an air strike hit a tyre shop in Lviv, Ukraine

Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/04 | Watch again

Andrew Marr believes the Tories are making a mistake in their Partygate response

The Tories have made a big mistake - voters will punish them over Partygate: Marr
Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM
Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg over 'horrific' return to office plan
Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari
Rachel Johnson has defended the PM over Partygate

'Someone's got to stick up for him': Rachel Johnson defends Boris over Partygate scandal
Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller

Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller
David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy

David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy
'Jesus would stand against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe hits back at Archbishop's Rwanda asylum criticism

'Jesus would be against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe on Archbishop's Rwanda claim

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police