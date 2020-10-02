Who is Hope Hicks? Donald Trump, Melania and Hicks all test positive for Covid-19

Hope Hicks is a top aide of Donald Trump who was confirmed to have coronavirus on Thursday. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Donald Trump and his wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19 and are in quarantine. Their illness came after Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides, tested positive.

Who is Hope Hicks?

Hope Hicks serves as counsellor to the President. She is a former White House communications director. She returned to the Trump administration in spring 2020 as an aide to senior advisor Jared Kushner, president Trump's son-in-law.

She plays a high-profile role in Donald Trump's communications strategy and in his re-election campaign.

READ MORE: The latest developments on Trump's covid-19 diagnosis LIVE

When did she contract coronavirus?

Her diagnosis was confirmed on Thursday.

Donald Trump Tweeted early this morning: "Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19.

"Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!"

Later the President said he and Melania had tested positive for the virus but were doing well and had no symptoms yet.

READ MORE: Trump confirms he and Melania have coronavirus

What is the connection to Trump's diagnosis?

Ms Hicks had been with Trump and other senior staff on board Marine One and Air Force One as it travelled to a rally in Minnesota, and had accompanied the president to Tuesday's presidential debate in Cleveland, along with members of the Trump family.

They did not wear masks during the debate, in violation of the venue rules.

It is unclear where the Trumps and Ms Hicks may have caught the virus, but, in a Fox interview, Mr Trump seemed to suggest it may have been spread by someone in the military or law enforcement.

Ms Hicks, 31, travelled with Trump on Air Force One and Marine One several times in the last week.

She is said to have first felt unwell on Wednesday as she returned from the Minnesota rally.

Officials said she was quarantined away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed on Thursday.

President Trump continued with his schedule, taking part in two campaign events.

He flew back to the White House on Thursday evening, when it was confirmed Hicks had the virus.

Donald Trump's social media director Dan Scavino and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who were originally set to join him on the Thursday trip, were replaced at the last minute because of contact with Ms Hicks.