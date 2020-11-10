Will the Covid-19 vaccine be mandatory?

The coronavirus vaccine, like many immunisations, is proving controversial so will the Covid-19 vaccine be compulsory? Will it be mandatory to have for international travel?

The Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough was a welcome announcement after pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech confirmed they had seen a 90% positive effect rate.

However, like with many immunisations, not everyone is completely convinced about the coronavirus vaccine and have growing concerns about whether the vaccine will be mandatory in the UK.

With the news the RNA vaccination was proving a success only emerging on November 9, there are still a lot of questions about the immunisation including how it works, who is most eligible and the possible side effects.

With a lot to yet still be decided on, here’s what’s been said so far about whether the Covid-19 is compulsory and if it will be mandatory for international travel:

Will the Covid-19 vaccination be compulsory?

Matt Hancock has confirmed in recent interviews following the Pfizer and BioNTech breakthrough, that the vaccine will not be compulsory.

Hancock said: “We are not proposing to make this compulsory. Not least because I think the vast majority of people are going to want to have it."

It’s believed the immunisation could begin to be handed out as early as December and the UK is said to be one of the most enthusiastic about the vaccine, according to some studies.

Will the Covid-19 vaccine be mandatory for international travel?

As of yet, there has been no mention of the coronavirus vaccine being mandatory for international or overseas travel.

When travelling to some foreign countries, it is common for you to be asked to be vaccinated against some common diseases.