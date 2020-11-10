What are the RNA Covid-19 vaccine side effects?

Covid vaccine side effects are said to be minimal according to the latest findings. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Pfizer and BioNTech have announced a promising coronavirus vaccination that is 90% effective - but are there any side effects of RNA we should be aware of?

The coronavirus pandemic has dominated since March 2020 and as England endure a second lockdown, the breakthrough of a Covid vaccination has been welcome news.

Pfizer and BioNTech confirmed on November 9 they had made huge developments in the immunisation which was proving to be at least 90% effective - so are there any RNA side effects we should be worried about?

Currently in phase 3 of testing, there is still plenty of regulations the Covid vaccine needs to get approval for but so far the details and tests are looking promising.

Here’s what you need to know about the possible coronavirus vaccination side effects:

The Covid-19 vaccine has had a huge breakthrough. Picture: PA

What are the RNA Covid-19 vaccine side effects?

As with most medical procedures, medicines and vaccines - nothing is ever guaranteed to be 100% safe.

However, the data so far presented by Pfizer and BioNTech have not demonstrated any huge worries.

Mild side effects, such as aches and fevers have been reported and if there were any dangerous side effects to be aware of, they would have been reported already.

Of course, more side effects could emerge as the Covid vaccine gets distributed on a much larger scale.