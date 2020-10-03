Donald Trump 'thinks' treatment is going well amid reports he's 'having trouble breathing'

3 October 2020, 07:23 | Updated: 3 October 2020, 07:31

Trump has said his treatment for Covid-19 is "going well"
Trump has said his treatment for Covid-19 is "going well". Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Donald Trump has tweeted his treatment for coronavirus is "going well, I think" amid reports he is having trouble breathing after being taken to hospital.

The US President, who usually uses Twitter multiple times a day, has only tweeted twice since his diagnosis - once in a video message to say he was "doing very well", and to assure his followers his stay at Walter Reed Military Medical Centre was so far a success.

He said: "Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!"

Trump was taken to the medical facility less than 24 hours after testing positive for the virus.

But according to sources speaking to CNN, the US President is "having trouble" with breathing and there was reason for "serious concern".

The source said: "This is serious" and added Trump was "very tired, very fatigued".

At 74, Trump is classed as being at higher risk for getting complications from Covid-19.

An update from Mr Trump's press secretary late on Friday confirmed that he was feeling "fatigued" but remained "in good spirits" and was being treated with an "antibody cocktail".

The US leader received "a single eight-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail," his doctor confirmed.

As it happened: Trump moved from White House to medical facility as a precaution

Read more: Trump claims he is 'very well' despite 'serious concerns' for his health

First Lady Melania Trump is understood to be suffering much milder symptoms that her husband, and remains at the White House in quarantine.

The White House doctor said she is only suffering "with a mild cough and a headache".

Shortly after departing the White House on board Marine One, Trump tweeted a video after 17 hours of uncharacteristic inactivity, the US leader thanked everybody for their "tremendous support".

Trump seen arriving at hospital
Trump seen arriving at hospital. Picture: PA

“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out," he said.

"The First Lady is doing very well. So thank you very much, I appreciate it. I will never forget it. Thank you."

Mr Trump will spend the next few days at the military facility as a precautionary measure and will remain in charge of the US Government as there has been no transfer of powers to Vice President Mike Pence.

However, reports have emerged from the White House that say officials have "serious concerns" about his health.

Trump boarded Marine One without talking to reporters
Trump boarded Marine One without talking to reporters. Picture: PA

It came after his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared a letter from the president's doctor, who said: "As of this afternoon, the president remains fatigued but in good spirits."

The physician told Ms McEnany the US leader was being treated with "a single eight-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail".

It was also revealed that presidential rival Joe Biden and his wife had tested negative for the virus, despite taking part in a debate with Mr Trump earlier in the week.

Trump will remain in charge of the country as there has been no transfer of powers to Vice President Mike Pence.

He posted a video on Twitter before his transfer, during which he thanked people for their support and said: “I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out."

The announcement of Trump's diagnosis comes a month before the US Presidential election.

