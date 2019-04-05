David Attenborough Reveals The One Change Everyone Can Make To Save The Planet

5 April 2019, 15:51

Sir David Attenborough has revealed the one thing we can all do to protect our planet - be less wasteful.

The veteran broadcaster spoke to LBC on the red carpet at the premiere of his new series Our Planet.

He had an important response when asked what we can all do to preserve our environment for future generations.

Sir David Attenborough spoke to LBC at the premiere of his new Netflix series
Sir David Attenborough spoke to LBC at the premiere of his new Netflix series. Picture: LBC

"Now wasting," he said.

"Not waste food, not waste time, not waste space, not waste energy."

Sir David also praised young people’s growing interest in tackling climate change.

“It’s their world, my generation made the most of it and they’re going to pay the consequences I fear,” he continued.

“They are very aware of that and we must do what we can to help them.”

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Iain Dale was shocked to hear a caller backing the Sultan of Brunei

Iain Dale's Brilliant Response To Homophobic Caller Who Backs Brunei Policy

8 hours ago

Uri Geller claims he caused the leak that closed down the House of Commons

I Bent The Pipes In Parliament To Stop Brexit, Uri Geller Tells LBC

9 hours ago

The moment Mark hung up on James O'Brien

Brexiter Hangs Up On James O'Brien When He Asks For Logical Reason For Leaving

1 day ago

Iain Dale was involved in a heated row with caller Felix

Iain Dale's Explosive Row With Caller Over Theresa May's Brexit Talks

2 days ago

Children Vs Teachers: How much do they know about Brexit?

Children Vs Teachers: How Much Do They Know About Brexit?

7 days ago

Brexit

James O'Brien looked back over Boris Johnson's comments on the deal

James O'Brien Looks Over Mogg And Johnson's Previous Comments On May's Brexit Deal

9 days ago

LBC Latest

Car makers accused of putting brakes on clean emissions tech

Home Secretary Sajid Javid and Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Steve House observing a bag search at Angel underground station

Extra Search Powers In Place In Camden Following Fatal Stabbing

Customs industry 'not ready for Brexit'

Nigel Evans spoke to Shelagh Fogarty on Friday

Tories And Labour Would Get “Slaughtered” At EU Elections, Brexiteer Tory MP Warns

Brexit: Here's what will happen next after May asks for more time

Green risks new pensions row over Topshop funding cut