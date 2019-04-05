David Attenborough Reveals The One Change Everyone Can Make To Save The Planet

Sir David Attenborough has revealed the one thing we can all do to protect our planet - be less wasteful.

The veteran broadcaster spoke to LBC on the red carpet at the premiere of his new series Our Planet.

He had an important response when asked what we can all do to preserve our environment for future generations.

Sir David Attenborough spoke to LBC at the premiere of his new Netflix series. Picture: LBC

"Now wasting," he said.

"Not waste food, not waste time, not waste space, not waste energy."

Sir David also praised young people’s growing interest in tackling climate change.

“It’s their world, my generation made the most of it and they’re going to pay the consequences I fear,” he continued.

“They are very aware of that and we must do what we can to help them.”