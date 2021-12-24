Best of 2021: 'No problem with our sausages', Eustice stresses

24 December 2021, 07:46

By Seán Hickey

While Brexit red-tape dominated the headlines in 2021, this Nick Ferrrari interview with George Eustice summed up the situation perfectly.

Earlier in the year there were threats that a trade war between the UK and the European Union would break out due to British sausages being banned from Northern Ireland.

EU rules place special restrictions on meats being imported from "third countries" into the bloc. Because of Northern Ireland's unique position within the UK, having access to the single market, it is considered outside of mainland Britain when it comes to the specific rule.

Environment and Food Secretary George Eustice joined Nick Ferrari in the wake of the news, and detailed the government's response to the EU's action.

Watch George Eustice's conversation with Nick above.

