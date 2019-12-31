Exclusive

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 4. "Which EU law do you want to lose?"

James O'Brien's famous demolition of a Brexiter is at number four in the countdown of the best clips of the decade on LBC.

As the 2010s draw to a close, we are counting down the top 10 clips of the decade on LBC, which started in 2010 with 1.0million listeners and ended with 2.6million.

At number four is Ashley in Pinner, who said he can't wait to leave the EU so we can take control of our own laws again.

So James asked him which law he was going to get rid of first.

This caller left James with his head in his hands. Picture: LBC

There was a long pause before eventually, Ashley laughed and said: "The shape of your bananas."

But James responded: "It's not funny, is it? The pound is at the lowest it's been since 1985, you just said "any law" and I'm just asking you to name one.

"We both know that bananas was a lie made up by Boris Johnson. Remind me which side he was on during the Leave campaign.

"What is the law? You know you were going to take short-term economic damage, you knew that all your customers would do as a newly-formed electrician company. Every single customer in the country is going to be potentially worse off than they were before the vote.

"So I'm just wondering what those laws are that you won't have to obey any more that made you vote for this short-term economic hit. Can you name one?"

Ashley's response: "I wouldn't be able to, no."

Watch the full clip at the top of the page and come back tomorrow for the next in our countdown.