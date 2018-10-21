Andrew Castle Has A Bee In His Bonnet About Equity Release

21 October 2018, 07:59

Andrew Castle scolds equity release plans for being 'too complex' for people to fully understand.

The LBC presenter was speaking after it emerged over 55-year-olds have raised a record £1bn between July and September, using it to pay for car, home improvements and helping their children get on the housing ladder.

The former pensions minister Baroness Altmann said it was 'worrying' to see so many people relying on equity release to fund care, warning that it can be 'very expensive'.

Andrew Castle said that "these are complex financial products and I do not think people really understand the full implications every time."

"I'm a big believer in equity release having the light shone on it."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien spoke to Richard Pendy about risk managing Brexit

The Military Risk Manager Who Carried Out A Risk Assessment On Brexit

4 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Brexit Call Labelled The Funniest (And Scariest) Yet

8 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Must-Watch Analysis Of British Politics Right Now

10 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile