'We have not made a mistake': Ex-MEP stands defiant on Article 16 fiasco

30 January 2021, 12:04

By Seán Hickey

The former head of the EU's foreign affairs committee dismissed the gravity of the bloc's triggering of Article 16.

Elmar Brok is a former MEP and he joined Andrew Castle following the EU's backtracking on triggering Article 16 of the Brexit agreement.

Mr Brok argued that the EU's action didn't warrant an apology, reminding Andrew of the UK's proposed Internal Markets Bill: "I have not heard an apology from Boris Johnson as he said that part of the withdrawal agreement would be abolished."

Andrew brought the former MEP back on topic, asking "who's fault was this yesterday night?"

Mr Brok insisted that Article 16 "was never put into practice so it should be fine."

"Why is it so hard just to say this was a mistake driven by the embarrassment of an appalling rollout of vaccination?"

Andrew fumed: "This isn't triumphant Brexiteer language."

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

Mr Brok stood defiant: "We have not made a mistake," he maintained.

He took aim at AstraZeneca for allegedly not holding their side of their deal with the EU in vaccine distribution. He insisted that "it should be fulfilled" and the Union will have a "good solution" in the long run.

"If you produce in the European Union, then you fulfil your task in the European Union."

Mr Brok said that the EU and UK "should fight together" against the virus and not allow vaccine nationalism get in the way of a new relationship.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

6.8 million coronavirus vaccinations had taken place across the UK as of 26 January

WHO official: UK should pause vaccinations 'to help vulnerable people worldwide'
All staff had to be evacuated from the Wockhardt site in Wrexham, North Wales, on Wednesday

Man charged after 'suspicious package' sent to coronavirus vaccine site
The EU is facing increased criticism after the vaccine row

EU under growing criticism despite U-turn on Northern Ireland vaccine controls
Children in England will be learning at home until march, the government has said

Boris Johnson 'in awe' of how parents have handled coronavirus crisis
The Australian open will allow up to 30,000 spectators per day

Australian open to allow up to 30,000 spectators per day

Heavy snow flurries will hit parts of the UK in the coming days

UK weather: Heavy rain, snow and ice to hit as weather warnings issued
The eyes of the UK watched with intrigue last January when Brits arrived from Wuhan into quarantine at Arrowe Park

Covid-19 one year on: Quarantine starts at Arrowe Park Hospital
More than 900 people died on average every day in the first two weeks of 2021

More than 900 people dying each day on average in first two weeks of 2021
DUP MP: Boris Johnson must 'protect Northern Ireland' and trigger Article 16

PM must trigger Article 16 to 'protect Northern Ireland,' DUP MP claims
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

2 days ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

5 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile