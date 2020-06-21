Media speculation around stabbing incident "unhelpful" says Reading council leader

By Seán Hickey

The leader of Reading Borough Council quashed any suggestion of a link between Black Lives Matter protests and the tragic stabbing that occurred.

Jason Brock was speaking in the aftermath of the horrific incident where three people were killed in a stabbing in Reading's Forbury Gardens last night. Andrew Castle was commending the work of the Thames Valley Police who were quick to arrive on the scene and detain a suspect.

He referenced the Black Lives Matter protests that went on in the town earlier in the day when pointing out the rapid change in mood in Reading. Councillor Brock called the protests "a very well organised event and completely unrelated to what went on later yesterday evening.

"I have to say it's one of those things I think is indicative of some of the problems we have with a 24-hour news cycle is that it often encourages people to speculate where they really shouldn't be and there was a lot of very unhelpful comments flying around yesterday."

The leader of Reading Borough Council encouraged people to stop assumptions on what happened last night and allow the police to investigate, rather than falsely making ties between Black Lives Matter protests and the stabbing.

The leader of Reading Borough Council urged the public and the media to stop speculation and allow the police to investigate the incident. Picture: PA

"I understand that speculation occurs I'm just saying it's important we all take a bit of time to reflect and to allow the police to conduct their investigation fully."

Councillor Brock added that "it will be something that causes fear and concern" but insisted that "it's important people remain vigilant."

The councillor extended his thoughts and urged listeners to "remember those people that are still in critical care" and thanked the police again, telling Andrew that "we give them our full support."