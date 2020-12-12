'Both sides must move' to strike Brexit deal, warns Select Committee chair

12 December 2020, 10:45

By Seán Hickey

The Brexit Select Committee chair believes the Government are behaving irresponsibly in Brexit talks, but both sides must compromise.

"The consequences of no-deal on top of Covid, on top of the changes that are coming in January anyway...really do not bear thinking about." Said Hilary Benn MP, chair of the Brexit Select Committee.

He told Andrew Castle: "I really don't know how any responsible government could inflict that on the nation," in response to the apparent admission that no-deal is inevitable.

Andrew wondered "who's at fault" for the current impasse, when Mr Benn insisted that "both sides are going to have to move," to strike a deal.

"You have to meet somewhere in the middle and that involves compromise," he reminded those on both sides of the debate.

Mr Benn added that "Boris Johnson himself said it would be a 'failure of statecraft'" if a deal wasn't struck, and the chance of no-deal was "infinitesimally small," and the situation now suggests the PM was wrong.

He was sure to note that "a compromise can be found," in the final moments of negotiations.

On the level playing field, the Labour MP insisted that the UK should have nothing to worry about. Andrew expressed that uncertainty around whether the EU can impose "lightning tariffs" on the UK is where public fear lies.

The Chair of the Brexit Select Committee urged both sides of Brexit talks to reach a compromise
The Chair of the Brexit Select Committee urged both sides of Brexit talks to reach a compromise. Picture: PA

"The UK could do the same," Mr Benn clapped back, adding that "sensible people have got to find a way through this," rather than worrying about the consequences.

He suggested that the UK should accept the EU deal and do this for five years to see if it works and "to see if there's anything to worry about."

"That is the way forward."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Last weekend saw chaotic scenes in London, as the capital faces a potential move to Tier 3 ahead of Christmas.

SAGE expert issues fresh virus alert as shoppers face Christmas covid warning
A man was arrested last year on suspicion of voyeurism

Police urge victims of fake ‘nude challenge game show’ to come forward
Esther Dingley went missing in the Pyrenees

Police probe whether British hiker missing in Pyrenees ‘organised her own disappearance’
The UK started administering the jab last week

US approves Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine

Donald Trump has failed to overturn the US election result

Game over for Donald Trump as US Supreme Court throws out final major election case
Keeping capuchin monkeys as pets would be banned in England under the proposals

Keeping monkeys as pets to be banned under government plans

Royal Navy offshore patrol boats will be used to protect British fishing water in a no-deal Brexit scenario

Royal Navy ships to patrol UK fishing waters as Brexit talks enter final hours
A murder investigation has been launched after a boy was stabbed to death

Murder investigation launched after Newham teenager stabbed to death
Brexit voter fears no-deal, suggests solution to level playing field stalemate

Brexit voter fears no-deal, offers solution to level playing field stalemate
West Yorkshire Police arrested a 15-year-old schoolboy on terror charges

Derbyshire schoolboy, 15, charged with two terror offences

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

3 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

3 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile