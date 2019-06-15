Vince Cable In Conversation With Former Change UK Leader Heidi Allen On Lib Dem Membership

15 June 2019, 11:47 | Updated: 15 June 2019, 11:50

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Vince Cable tells LBC he expects more former Change UK MPs to join his party.

The Lib Dem leader did not rule out former Change UK leader joining his party, after telling Andrew Castle he has "good conversations" with the independent MPs on a 'regular basis'.

Sir Vince Cable described the MPs as "impressible" and "brave" before revealing he expects some of them to move to the Liberal Democrats.

"Chuka has made a move to join us, and I think there's every chance that some of the others will," Sir Vince said.

"But they've got to take this in their own time."

Former Labour And Change UK MP Chuka Umunna joins the Liberal Democrats
Former Labour And Change UK MP Chuka Umunna joins the Liberal Democrats. Picture: Getty

So when Andrew asked the Lib Dem leader whether he was talking to the former Change UK leader Heidi Allen, Sir Vince said: "I don't just talk to her, but to others in her group."

"We do have a good relationship and we're working together on Brexit and other issues.

"I think some in due course will join us."

Watch above.

