Govt is 'wobbling into danger zone' and faces losing next election without 'clear message', says Iain Duncan-Smith

4 October 2022, 18:33 | Updated: 4 October 2022, 18:40

Iain Duncan-Smith told Andrew Marr the government is 'wobbling towards the danger zone'
Iain Duncan-Smith told Andrew Marr the government is 'wobbling towards the danger zone'. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The government is 'wobbling towards the danger zone' and faces losing the next election unless Liz Truss spells out a clear message in her speech on Wednesday, Iain Duncan-Smith has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew asked about the 'lack of discipline and the lack of grip' within the Tory party and asked if Ms Truss was in the "danger zone".

"A government wobbles into that area when they no longer have a clear and simple message," said Sir Iain.

"And by tomorrow she's going to have to spell out what they're going to do.

"She's going to spell out how they're going to do it."

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

There have been disagreements within the Conservative party on a number of key issues over recent days.

Earlier home secretary Suella Braverman accused Tory rebels of staging a 'coup' over the government's tax U-turn, and meanwhile Nadine Dorries has hinted a general election might be the way forward.

Sir Iain said Ms Truss must lay out a "credible" plan, beginning with the "argument" and then explaining the "means and mechanisms" she will use to implement it.

Andrew pressed further, pointing to the Daily Mail's front page on Tuesday that instructed the government to "get a grip".

"Do you agree?" He asked.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"Yes," said the MP.

"And I think that's down to colleagues, it's down to the government to recognise that what we're doing - if we're not careful - is wishing ourselves into an election where we literally will be absolutely trounced."

Read more: Andrew Marr: 'Discipline is breaking down' among Tories as trouble spreads to Cabinet

Andrew then asked if Ms Truss was up to the job.

"I know her and I think she is," he said.

But he said her party needed to give her space to "do that leading that she needs to do".

He also claimed that even Margaret Thatcher would struggle to lead the party right now, earlier citing a combination of factors including soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Tory civil war erupts as Braverman blasts rebels for tax 'coup' and Cabinet openly question Truss leadership

Read more: Kwasi Kwarteng blames ‘pressure’ of Queen’s death for disastrous mini-budget

He went on: "The party's got to decide - what does it want?

"Does it want to stay in power and deliver?

"Or does it want to get out?

"Because at the moment they're looking like they want to get out."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Prince Of Wales Attends the United For Wildlife Summit

The Prince of Wales speaks of ‘much-missed grandmother’ in first speech since getting his new title
Rail passengers will face travel disruption on Wednesday as another round of train strikes cripples networks

Rail passengers face travel chaos on Wednesday as more strikes cripple networks

Man admits killing of mother and three children - but denies murder

Man admits killing mother and three children – but denies murder

Truss battles Tory civil war as Braverman blames rebels for U-turn

Tory civil war erupts as Braverman blasts rebels for tax 'coup' and Cabinet openly question Truss leadership
The chancellor at the Queen's funeral and the procession

Kwasi Kwarteng blames ‘pressure’ of Queen’s death for disastrous mini-budget

Stock image of police officers

Woman, 34, charged with murder after newborn baby found dead in back garden

Married At First Sight Star, Roberts, 40, arrested on suspicion of coercive behaviour

Married at First Sight UK star George Roberts arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour
Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney faced one another in a high-profile libel battle over the summer

Rebekah Vardy to pay Coleen Rooney £1.5 million for legal costs following Wagatha Christie court battle
Trouble is spreading to Liz Truss' Cabinet, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: 'Discipline is breaking down' among Tories as trouble spreads to Cabinet

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

9 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

9 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile