Tory civil war erupts as Braverman blasts rebels for tax 'coup' and Cabinet openly question Truss leadership

Truss battles Tory civil war as Braverman blames rebels for U-turn. Picture: Colin Fisher / Alamy Stock Photo

By Danielle DeWolfe

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has accused Tory rebels of staging a ‘coup’ following the government’s unprecedented 45p tax U-turn, as Prime Minister Liz Truss attempts to hold together a divided party.

Braverman went on to single out fellow MP Michael Gove for specific criticism, noting she was “very disappointed” by calls from fellow Tory MP’s to ditch the proposed mini budget measures.

Inferring backbenchers had effectively forced the governments hand when it came to the announcement, Bravermnan accused fellow party members of undermining Liz Truss' premiership.

It comes as the PM admitted she has "absolutely no shame" over the dramatic tax cut reversal set to benefit the highest earners.

Suella Braverman made the comments amid Tory Party division. Picture: Contributor: Uwe Deffner / Alamy Stock Photo

Adding she was "disappointed about the subsequent reversal”, Braverman conceded that she wold “accept” the reasons for the last-minute policy reversal.

The PM continues to face mounting pressure from within her own party following her refusal to commit to benefits increases in-line with inflation.

The latest wave of in-fighting comes as ongoing rumours of a Tory rebellion continue to circulate from within the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham.

Truss’ backtrack on policy reform follows Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s unprecedented mini-budget nightmare, the result of which saw the pound plummet against the dollar following the September 23 announcement.

Truss has faced a week of budget turmoil. Picture: Gavin Rodgers / Alamy Stock Photo

It follows Kwarteng’s comments surrounding his medium-term fiscal plan, which appear to have caused even greater confusion.

Telling GB News his fiscal plan “will be on the 23rd” of November as previously planned, pushing back against reports he was bringing the announcement forward.