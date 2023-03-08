Exclusive

Asylum law ‘puts UK with group of countries that don't want to uphold human rights', ex anti-slavery commissioner says

8 March 2023, 19:16

Former anti-slavery commissioner Dame Sara Thornton tells Andrew Marr she has ‘grave concerns’ over the government’s new immigration legislation
Former anti-slavery commissioner Dame Sara Thornton tells Andrew Marr she has ‘grave concerns’ over the government’s new immigration legislation. Picture: Alamy/Getty/LBC
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The UK’s former Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner Dame Sara Thornton has "grave concerns" over the government’s new immigration legislation, claiming it is "incompatible" with human rights laws.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC, Dame Sara said the UK government's new legislation "puts us with a very odd group of countries that don’t want to uphold human rights".

Asked by Andrew her reaction to the government’s announcement on illegal immigration policy yesterday, Dame Sara said the government's rhetoric about modern slavery was "extremely concerning".

"Victims to whom the state has got a responsibility to identify and support. And the tone of those tweets, the tone of the narrative is really concerning," she said.

"What we're talking about is being incredibly tough and harsh on some of the most vulnerable victims that you'll ever come across."

Read More: 'Enough is enough': Asylum seekers in small boats to be banned from UK as Sunak vows to end 'immoral' crossings

Read more: Dismay at plan to fast-track 12,000 asylum applications - with 95% 'likely to be granted'

The government announced new laws to stop migrant channel crossings
The government announced new laws to stop migrant channel crossings. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Rishi Sunak has pledged to halt Channel boat crossings under new laws aimed at working around the European Convention on Human Rights.

If passed, the government will have the power to ban those who come to the UK on small boats from making future claims.

But commenting on the difficulties of enacting the new legislation, Dame Sara said the law will be subject to legal challenge "because it doesn't appear to be compatible with the UN Convention on Human Rights".

She continued: "So, there are lots of issues, apart from all those practical challenges about how people are going to be detained, for that I'd rather use the word imprisoned, because that's what it is. Where will that happen?

"And to where will they be removed? With the exception of Rwanda, and that's before the Court of Appeal, there are no agreements in place.

So, there are huge practical issues. When you look into the legislation, Section 21, basically says that anybody who is going to be removed in line with this legislation, will not have any of the protections as a victim of modern slavery.

"And I can think of at least three articles of the European Convention against trafficking, that that is incompatible with. So, we as a state have a responsibility to identify and support very vulnerable victims of these serious crimes.

"And what we're saying is we want to pass legislation, which would basically drive a coach and horses through those obligations.’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of Olivia's murder

'Gunman' accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel was 'thwarted in bid to kill intended target as he was shopping'
Police are investigating a bust-up that reportedly erupted just hours before a fatal car crash in Cardiff which left three people dead and two others in a critical condition.

Police probe caravan park 'altercation' just hours before Cardiff car crash that left three dead and two critical
The Restaurant Group (TRG) has cautioned over job losses after revealing plans to shut around 35 restaurants

Wagamama and Frankie and Benny's owner to close 35 restaurants in bid to boost earnings

Rightmove's most viewed homes for sale includes Amanda Holden and Alan Carr's renovated Italian property

Britain's most viewed homes: From a luxury £5m Yorkshire mansion to Amanda Holden and Alan Carr's renovated Italy home
The Princess of Wales was seen sporting combat gear on Wednesday as she visited the Irish Guards for the first time since becoming their honorary colonel.

Kate dons combat gear as she visits Irish Guards for first time since becoming their colonel
Emma Parker was jailed for a year

Drug addict goaded into cutting up and eating pet hamster 'Mr Nibbles' while still alive jailed for a year
A "game changing" weight-loss jab used by celebrities is to be made available through the NHS for certain people living with obesity, amid warnings that the drug is not a "quick fix".

‘Game-changing’ weight-loss jab favoured by celebs like Elon Musk to be available on NHS

Leo Varadkar has backed the constitutional change

Ireland to vote on removing reference to 'women working in the home' being 'essential for common good' from constitution
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The migrant crisis isn't about number or politics - it's about people

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

2 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

2 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile