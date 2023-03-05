'Enough is enough': Asylum seekers in small boats to be banned from UK as Sunak vows to end 'immoral' crossings

5 March 2023, 09:14 | Updated: 5 March 2023, 09:57

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman promise to get tough on boat crossings
Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman promise to get tough on boat crossings. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly and Adam Solomons

Rishi Sunak has pledged to halt Channel boat crossings under new laws aimed at working around the European Convention on Human Rights, with legislation to be unveiled next week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The prime minister said he will put a 'brake' on record small boat arrivals using the Illegal Migration Bill to be unveiled on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed that the Government is set to bring forward legislation next week.

If passed, the government will have the power to ban those who come to the UK on small boats from making future claims.

Mr Heaton-Harris insisted that offering "safe and legal routes" is the government's aim.

Read more: Dismay at plan to fast-track 12,000 asylum applications - with 95% 'likely to be granted'

Read more: More than 45,000 migrants crossed Channel to UK in 2022 hitting record high

Suella Braverman will unveil the Illegal Migration Bill on Tuesday
Suella Braverman will unveil the Illegal Migration Bill on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sunak told the Mail On Sunday: "I am determined to deliver on my promise to stop the boats. 

"So make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not to be able to stay."

The new Bill features a so-called 'rights brake' to prevent human rights protections considered spurious, the newspaper reported.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman will formally propose the new legislation in the Commons on Tuesday.

She told the Sun On Sunday: "Enough is enough. The British people want this solved.

“They are sick of tough talk and inadequate action. We must stop the boats."

Home Office figures show 2,950 migrants have crossed the Channel already this year, compared with a record 45,000 during the whole of 2022.

Migrants are pictured being escorted into the port of Dover
Migrants are pictured being escorted into the port of Dover. Picture: Alamy

"I know it has to be extremely clear because, like in my own portfolio of Northern Ireland, I know if you are not clear, people will pick at it," he told Sophie Ridge on Sunday.

Pressed on the limited options that asylum seekers have to arrive in the UK legally, he said: "I'm quite sure there'll be more safe and legal routes and that's why we have them.

"They've been proven to work. Safe and legal routes is absolutely the way forward. We should welcome people to come through those routes."

Under the new laws, asylum claims made by those who arrive in the UK on small boats will be inadmissable.

The home secretary will also be expected to send small boat arrivals to Rwanda or a "safe third country" as soon as "reasonably practicable".

Arrivals will also be prevented from claiming asylum while in the UK.

The laws will also seek to ban Channel arrivals from returning once removed.

Migrants wait to be processed at a detention centre
Migrants wait to be processed at a detention centre. Picture: Alamy

Red Cross strategy director Christina Marriott told the PA news agency that the proposals are “extremely concerning”.

She said: “The Home Office knows from its own research that this will also do little to prevent people risking their lives to seek safety.

“Again and again, we hear from people that they have no prior knowledge of the UK’s asylum system, so making it harsher is not an effective strategy."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Chris Kaba was fatally shot in the head by a Metropolitan Police officer on September 5

'I need justice for my son': Chris Kaba’s mum and dad say 'huge gap' has been left in their family’s lives

King Charles coronation is taking place in May

Harry and Meghan confirm invite to King Charles' Coronation - but refuse to say if they will attend

Hawksbill Sea Turtle

Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas

Part of the wreckage of the boat that washed ashore in southern Italy

Athlete who died in shipwreck off Italy ‘left Pakistan to help disabled son’

Prince Harry and Meghan were recently asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in Windsor

Harry and Meghan 'to get Prince Andrew's Buckingham Palace apartment' after Frogmore eviction

Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie on the ground after derailing in Ohio

Ohio hit by second cargo train derailment in a month

Fares in England and Wales will jump by up to 5.9% on average

Train passengers hit by biggest fare hike in a decade costing commuters hundreds more a year

A man shovels snow off the roof of a store in Crestline, California

Teenage hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm

Chris Rock (Anthony Devlin/AP)

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap at Oscars in Netflix show

Election 2024 CPAC

Donald Trump vows to ‘finish what we started’ in speech to Republicans

Self-help author Marianne Williamson speaks to the crowd (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Self-help author is first Democrat to challenge Joe Biden for party nomination

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman promise to get tough on boat crossings

'Enough is enough': Sunak vows to end 'immoral' small boats crossing Channel as home secretary prepares new laws

Greece Train Collision

Court appearance of station master in Greece train crash delayed

Israel Politics

Israelis protest against legal overhaul plans for ninth week

Kylie Minogue has performed at successive Royal concerts

Kylie Minogue snubs King's Coronation concert invite due to rising republican mood in her native Australia

Tunisia Protests

Tunisians march against inflation and president’s squeeze on dissent

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry and Meghan were booted out of Frogmore Cottage this week

Prince Harry says 'I've always felt different' to rest of Royal Family in televised 'trauma talk'
Parts of the UK are set for their coldest day of 2023 so far

New arctic blast to bring coldest day of the year so far with temperatures set to plunge to -4C
Malta summit

Mediterranean countries push for more solidarity in migrant crisis

Thailand cave

Friends and family in Thailand remember boy rescued from cave

Ukrainian APC

Civilians flee embattled city as Ukrainian pullout looms

Indonesia Fuel Depot Fire

Search for survivors following deadly Indonesia fuel depot fire

The planes were scrambled from RAF Coningsby

Supersonic RAF jets scrambled to escort plane which lost contact, causing sonic boom heard across central England
The man was stopped and search by police after his "suspicious attitude"

Shocking moment Brit is caught at airport with '23 kilos of cocaine stashed inside his suitcase'
Rafael Mariano Grossi

UN nuclear head meets with Iranian leaders amid enrichment concerns

Boris Johnson will give evidence to the Privileges Committee on March 20

Boris Johnson could face by-election after top MPs say Covid rule breaches would have been 'obvious' to former PM

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit