NI Minister cannot name a single US backer of govt's Protocol overhaul

13 June 2022, 19:58

By Seán Hickey

Andrew Marr grills Conor Burns MP as he struggles to name an American politician supportive of the government's plan to scrap parts of the NI Protocol without EU support.

The UK has tabled domestic legislation to unilaterally override the parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol that have introduced trade barriers in the Irish Sea.

The EU have warned that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' plans may well violate international law and plunge UK-EU relations into the dark ages.

Read more: Govt unveils plans to tear up NI Brexit deal but EU claims it breaks international law

Northern Ireland Minister Conor Burns joined Andrew Marr from Washington D.C. to dissect the government's plans.

The government's Envoy on the Northern Ireland Protocol was in the US Capitol to meet with American counterparts in a bi to gain support for the UK's unilateral action.

The USA, led by Irish-American President Joe Biden, has long been against the government's plans to rip up the Protocol, which they believe would threaten peace on the island of Ireland.

Read more: Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares

Read more: Boris warns EU against trade war as he dismisses NI protocol changes as 'trivial'

"Have you found a single American legislator in public, prepared to support this?" Andrew asked the Minister.

"What I have found in my engagement...is an appetite to hear and understand what it is we're trying to do.

Andrew tried again to get an answer by repeating the question.

"I'm not here asking anybody in Washington...i recognise the United States not only as a guarantor of the agreement, but as a friend and ally of the United Kingdom."

"Can I suggest then that nobody there backs this?" Andrew asked, after Mr Burns failed yet again to answer the question.

The Northern Ireland Minister argued that the Northern Ireland Protocol was "the principal impediment to functioning devolved government in Northern Ireland which was born of the Belfast/Good Friday agreement", and that is why the government is acting to abolish the Protocol as it stands.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The panel found that Ms Davies had breached professional standards by exchanging messages with the teenager, inviting him into her home and having sex with him on several occasions.

Social worker, 25, 'exploited' teenage boy in her care and invited him round for sex
The family had gone for a swim when the explosion occurred.

Horror moment swimmer is blown up in front of his family on mine-infested beach in Odesa
The Government has unveiled plans to tear up the NI Protocol.

Govt unveils plans to tear up NI Brexit deal but EU claims it breaks international law
Nicola Sturgeon is launching a new independence prospectus

Nicola Sturgeon to launch fresh drive for Scottish independence
David Venables is accused of murdering his wife Brenda at their home in 1982

Retired farmer, 89, 'murdered wife and hid body in septic tank to rekindle affair'
Temperatures will soar above 30C this week

Mini-heatwave to hit UK with temperatures reaching 33C

The Court of Appeal has refused to grant an injunction blocking the first deportation flight to Rwanda.

First migrant flight to Rwanda to go ahead with as few as 7 asylum seekers on board
Kevin Spacey will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with four counts of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey to appear in UK court charged with sexual assault against three men
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares

Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile