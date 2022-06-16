Tom Swarbrick 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/06 | Watch again
16 June 2022, 22:01
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew was joined by:
- Sam Lowe, Expert in Trade Policy at Flint Global
- Lord Bob Kerslake, Former Head of the Civil Service
- David Gauke, Former Justice Secretary
- Len McCluskey, Former General Secretary of Unite
- Nick Timothy, Downing St. Chief of Staff to Theresa May
- Baroness (Sally) Morgan, Political Secretary to Tony Blair
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/