Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

20 June 2022, 21:49

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Appearing on tonight's show was:

Paul Scully - Minister for London and Minister for Small Businesses

Paul Johnson - Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies

Mick Lynch - General Secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) Union

Bridget Philipson - Shadow Secretary of State for Education and Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland

Chris Patten - Former Conservative Party Chairman who was the last Governor of Hong Kong (1992-1997)

