Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/02 | Watch Again

19 February 2024, 19:20

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch again 19/02

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Marvin Rees - Mayor of Bristol, who attended Yale University with Alexei Navalny
  • John Moses - co-director of the Right to Roam Campaign
  • Mary Trump - Psychologist and Author, niece of former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump
  • Lord James Bethell - Conservative Peer and former Health Minister
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Martin Sixsmith - Former Moscow Correspondent at the BBC
  • Rabbi Domain - Chair of Dignity in Dying

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

The children killed in Bristol have been pictured

‘Beautiful’ brothers and sister aged nine months, three and seven found dead in Bristol pictured for the first time
The attack happened in Albany Park, Enfield. The breed is believed to have been an American Bulldog (file image)

American Bulldog owner ‘forced to kill his own pet’ after it attacked him in north London park
No one on the stage appeared to interact with the prankster.

YouTube 'prankster' disrupts Oppenheimer's award presentation - as security breach taken 'very seriously' by Bafta
The property is up for sale for £180,000

‘Britain’s chavviest house’ ridiculed online as owner hits back: ‘obviously I like it, it’s mine’
Marten (top right) told police she and Gordon (bottom right) were both "distraught" when their baby Victoria died.

Constance Marten's partner advised fugitive aristocrat to say baby was victim of 'cot death'
Teddi Baker

Woman, 21, collapses at home and dies a day after fight in east London street - as woman arrested on suspicion of murder
Prince George’s parents are also said to be considering Oundle School in north Northamptonshire.

William and Kate considering £47k-a-year school for Prince George after 'years' of disagreeing about boarding
Phillip Schofield paid six-figure sum to young lover

Phillip Schofield paid six-figure sum 'with gagging clause' to young lover following affair
The footage shows an Audi hitting numerous cars on Soho Road at around 8.20pm.

One dead after car smashes into six vehicles at high speed on busy Birmingham street - as 25-year-old man arrested
Bah has been convicted over migrant deaths

Asylum seeker who piloted 'unseaworthy' boat over Channel as four migrants drowned to death guilty of manslaughter

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile