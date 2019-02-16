Andrew Pierce Angered By Caller Defending Isis School In Explosive Row

Andrew Pierce has this fiery come-back to a caller who couldn't tell him where the Isis bride Shamima Begum should live if she returns to the UK.

Shamima Begum was a 15-year-old schoolgirl when she fled Britain to join the Islamic State in Syria four years ago, but after escaping to a Syrian refugee camp, she told British reporters that she wants to come home to have her baby.

To her defence, a caller said that there shouldn't even be a debate about whether she should return to the UK, but Andrew Pierce disagreed.

Richard told the LBC presenter: "If she's not good enough to come back to Britain, why is she good enough to stay in Syria?"

"Your feelings and the law are not the same. She is not from Syria, she is a British woman."

But Andrew's response led to the pairs clash: "Do you want her living next to you?"

Andrew Pierce. Picture: LBC

"She's going to have to live next to someone," Andrew said.

Richard replied: "I would not."

"You don't want her living next to you, but she can go and live next to somebody else in your great new brave world?" Andrew replied.

But when the caller said that Ms Begum could live 'wherever she wanted to', Andrew had a fiery response.

