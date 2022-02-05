Carrie Johnson has 'destabilised government', PM's biographer says

By Seán Hickey

Boris Johnson has been influenced by his wife to 'take decisions he shouldn't have done', leading to his downfall, investigative journalist Tom Bower claims.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As the Prime Minister fights fires across his government and advisory teams, revelations have emerged claiming that his wife Carrie Johnson is holding him back from managing the country effectively.

Read more: PM faces fresh calls to resign amid claims 'boozy photo at birthday bash handed to Met'

Investigative journalist and political biographer Tom Bower joined Camilla Tominey to assess the claims. He began by arguing that "it all went wrong when his [ex-]wife Marina walked out", painting her as a stable figure in Boris Johnson's life.

Read more: 'Do the right thing!': Andrew Castle's scathing attack on Boris Johnson

"She has interfered, she has destabilised the government" he added.

Camilla took exception to Mr Bower's comments, wondering "in what way is [Carrie] responsible for Boris Johnson's behaviour?"

"She has interfered in a way in which she has made him take decisions he shouldn't have done" the journalist claimed.

Read more: 'We need to change PM': Former minister calls on Boris to go as he fights for premiership

"He has always relied on his wife and his mistress and in Carrie he had the two and it hasn't worked."

Mr Bower added that "insiders do tell us it's a terrible relationship" between the Prime Minister and his wife, suggesting Mrs Johnson had deprived the PM of sleep when their son was a newborn.

The journalist added that the redecoration of Downing Street was yet another mistake of Mrs Johnson which the PM took the fall for.

Read more: James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

"It was reckless, it was inexcusable."

Mr Bower called Mrs Johnson a "political clot". "She thinks she knows about politics, Carrie Johnson – she doesn't."