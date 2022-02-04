James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

By Sam Sholli

James O'Brien was moved by this emotional lifelong Tory voter who feels "really, really hurt" by Boris Johnson.

Seamus in Wallington opened up to James O'Brien following the resignation of senior Downing Street aides including Boris Johnson's director of communications Jack Doyle and head of policy Munira Mirza.

The caller's words also come as the Prime Minister has come under fire for claiming earlier this week that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Sir Keir Starmer was leading the CPS when a decision was made no to charge Jimmy Savile, but he wasn’t the reviewing lawyer for the case.

He later commissioned an official investigation which criticised both the police and prosecutors for how they handled the allegations.

Seamus in Wallington told James: "I feel like I've crossed the ultimate line, to be perfectly honest, in phoning your show this morning - because my politics don't align with your good self, James.

"I feel physically sick. I feel really, really hurt by what [Boris Johnson] is doing.

"I've voted Conservative all my life - I'm 59. I believe, everything for me is about how you manage finances and the economy.

"I've never trusted Labour and I think the office of Prime Minister is a privilege. It's the ultimate privilege.

"And I think it requires morals, it requires integrity."

Seamus also said: "I don't have any love for Keir Starmer at all. But I want to criticise the man and his policies and his political behaviours.

"And to tell scurrilous lies in this way - you can't have it.

"And I feel really hurt. I can't believe that we've got to this point in the Conservative Party.

"But I voted for him. I wanted to get Brexit done. I thought that he was the man to do it.

"I'd hold my hand and say I've turned my eye away from a lot. But I don't want to anymore."

The caller later said that he feels "stupid" after voting for Mr Johnson.

In response, James said: "Well, don't feel stupid. I mean, you know what I say at this point - contempt for the conmen, compassion for the conned.

"But I am surprised at the scale of your surprise, because you know he told you who he was a long time ago."

