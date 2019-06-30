Caller Addresses London's "Black On Black" Knife Crime Problem With Powerful Call For Unity

30 June 2019, 18:43

This caller addressed London's knife crime problem head on, making a powerful plea for the black community to work together with MPs to find a solution.

Donna was direct in saying she felt her community was "in total denial" on violent crime in London, telling Ian Payne they need to come together with politicians to sort it out.

"Our young black boys are dying, they are killing each other," she said.

"It is black on black, and we need to face up to it.

"The black community should come together with the black MPs and try and sort this out."

Ian Payne
Ian Payne. Picture: LBC

When Ian asked Donna what was happening, she said the community was "blaming everyone else except ourselves".

"What is going on is that black people have got a great big chip in our shoulder, we're in denial, and we're blaming everyone else except ourselves," she said.

"And when we start blaming ourselves and accepting responsibility and start trying to sort this, that's when it will stop.

"But if we continue in this phase, our next generation of young black men who could be something and somebody are going to continue dying.

"We're the only ones who can sort this. Every mother, and father, grandfather, all of us. We could sort this if we come together.

"And all the MPs who shoot their mouths off, blaming every system in the country and the government, they should start by leading."

Donna made the inspiring call for unity after four people died in London as a result of violent crime.

In separate incidents, a 26-year-old woman who was 8-months pregnant was fatally stabbed in Croydon, a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in Newham, a 54-year-old man died after being assaulted in Brixton, and an 18-year-old man died after presenting himself to a hospital with stab wounds.

Separately, a man has been left in a life threatening condition following a fifth incident in Stoke Newington.

Listen to Donna's incredible call in the video above.

