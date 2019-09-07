This Caller Rang To Talk About Sexism But Then This Happened

A caller rang in during a debate about a leaked note showing Boris Johnson called David Cameron a "girly swot", but things didn't go as planned.

Paul in Twickenham was defending the language used by Boris Johnson, welcoming a more honest tone used by politicians, but he was suddenly interrupted.

The first time caller's car alarm was triggered in the background, and he tried to fix it but it just kept getting louder.

Eventually the caller had to give up and hang up the phone to fix his car, leaving LBC presenter Ian Payne laughing.