This Caller Rang To Talk About Sexism But Then This Happened

7 September 2019, 18:02 | Updated: 7 September 2019, 18:05

A caller rang in during a debate about a leaked note showing Boris Johnson called David Cameron a "girly swot", but things didn't go as planned.

Paul in Twickenham was defending the language used by Boris Johnson, welcoming a more honest tone used by politicians, but he was suddenly interrupted.

The first time caller's car alarm was triggered in the background, and he tried to fix it but it just kept getting louder.

Eventually the caller had to give up and hang up the phone to fix his car, leaving LBC presenter Ian Payne laughing.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien spoke about Jo Johnson's resignation

James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Jo Johnson's Resignation

2 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Caller Wants To Leave EU To Have Dirtier Air And Giant Hand Towels

4 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Brexit Caller Complained Of Threat Of Being Cut Off, Then Cut Himself Off

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Wetherspoons Chair Says UK Can "Eliminate Thousands Of Tariffs" Post-Brexit After Slashing 20p Off Pints

Wetherspoons Chair Says UK Can "Eliminate Thousands Of Tariffs" Post-Brexit After Slashing 20p Off Pints

Meghan 'flies to New York' to watch Serena Williams in US Open final
Dominic Grieve Says Boris Johnson Could Go To Prison If He Ignores No-Deal Brexit Legislation

Dominic Grieve Says Boris Johnson Could Go To Prison If He Ignores No-Deal Brexit Legislation

Gillian Anderson to play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown season four