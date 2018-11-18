Flight Tickets Purchased For Summer 2019 "Legally Questionable" Under No-Deal Brexit

18 November 2018, 17:37 | Updated: 18 November 2018, 18:08

The legal validity of flight tickets purchased for the summer immediately after the Brexit deadline is "questionable", an aviation analyst warns.

Alex Macheras said that airlines are taking matters "into their own hands" by reregistering their aircraft in European Union countries so that they can continue to fly certain routes.

"They want to hold onto their intra-European routes and the only way to guarantee that is to have jets registered inside the EU," he said.

But when Ian Payne asked what impact a no-deal Brexit would have on passengers, he warned that the legal validity of some flight tickets would be "questionable".

"Now as we stand in late-2018, you can go and book for summer 2019," he said.

"The legal validity of those tickets is questionable.

"But ultimately it all does fall back down on to that hope that they need to keep aviation running.

"There can never be just a stop to how aviation works, and ultimately that's the foundation everyone is relying on."

