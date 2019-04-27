Raging Trump Supporter Goes At Listener For Calling US President A Criminal

This is the moment a raging caller took aim at another listener for suggesting that Vice President Mike Pence should instead be treated to a state visit, not President Trump.

Caller Evan told Ian Payne that he didn't believe giving Donald Trump state visit was appropriate, saying that he should 'never have been invited in the first place'.

But when Ian put those comments to a second caller, things started to kick off.

Adam called Evan out for suggesting that the US President was the 'biggest criminal in world history' who was convicted of no crimes, and said "every snowflake around the globe has something negative to say about this man who was elected freely and fairly in the United States".

Ian said: "Are you you suggesting that Evan is a snowflake?"

Adam replied: "He's not a snowflake, he could be an ice burg!"

US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

But when Evan suggested that Vice President Mike Pence should have instead been given the state visit, Ian put it to the angry caller.

"The Vice President is good for space shuttle launches and not much else," Adam replied.

"Mr Trump is the representation of the office of the USA and as such we should be rolling out the diamond carpet, never mind the red carpet.

"We have to talk to people around the world to make it a better place.

"As for Mr Corbyn, I couldn't care less if he goes anywhere anymore in my life, I've got no time for him!"

Watch the row unfold in the video above.