Stephen Doughty Calls For 'Take Down Law' To Address Social Media Concerns After NZ Attack

Stephen Doughty has called for tougher regulation of social media following the terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand which was live-streamed online.

The Labour MP told Ian Payne that a 24-hour 'take down' rule was needed because social media firms have proven to be "completely and utterly irresponsible".

The Home Affairs Select Committee member said: "When it comes to some of the content, I was completely shocked to hear from the main companies that they were searching for Islamist content and not for many of the other banned organisations that don't only include the extreme right-wing but also Northern Ireland terrorist organisations."

Two police officers stand near tributes to the victims of a shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. Picture: Getty

Mr Doughty also addressed concerns that the internet giants only take action after 'media outcry'.

"Often these companies only respond when there's media outcry or when we see utterly tragic events like those we've seen in New Zealand," he said.

"But we've been warning them again and again but they've failed to act.

"I'm all for a voluntary approach where it can work, but they've shown themselves to be completely and utterly irresponsible."