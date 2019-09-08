"Why Are We Having This Conversation?": This Caller Left Ian Payne Baffled

8 September 2019, 17:23

A caller wanted others to detail what the UK remaining in the EU would look like for the next ten years, but Ian Payne was left utterly confused.

Tim in Scunthorpe insisted to know what life would be like if Britain remained in the EU, but the conversation left LBC presenter Ian Paybe with a "know in my head".

He said: "Forget the conversation we're having at the moment about whether we remain or leave.

"Rewind back to the day before you signed up, you knew what your home life, your circumstances were, and did you understand where the EU was going to be leading us into the next ten years politically, militarily, any of that?

"Have we had anybody talk about this? Do we know what the political outcome is going to be for remaining in the EU for the next ten years?"

Ian pointed out that people can't read the future, and asked, "what is your point?"

The caller responded: "Let's move forward to 31 October, and we've now remained in the EU, so nothing has changed.

"Right, is anybody going to get on the radio now and tell us what they think remaining over the next ten years is going to be about?"

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien spoke about Jo Johnson's resignation

James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Jo Johnson's Resignation

3 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Caller Wants To Leave EU To Have Dirtier Air And Giant Hand Towels

5 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Brexit Caller Complained Of Threat Of Being Cut Off, Then Cut Himself Off

6 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

This Caller Took How Long To Overturn A Parking Ticket?

It Took This Caller How Long To Get A Parking Ticket Overturned?
"Putting Lives At Risk": GP Blasts Government For Making No-Deal Brexit Possible

"Putting Lives At Risk": GP Blasts Government For Making No-Deal Brexit Possible
"That's The Stupidest Thing I've Ever Heard!": Nigel Farage Clashes With Caller Over Labour's Brexit Stance 11.35

"That's The Stupidest Thing I've Ever Heard!": Nigel Farage Clashes With Caller Over Labour's Brexit Stance
1922 Committee Secretary Criticises Amber Rudd Over Resignation

1922 Committee Secretary Criticises Amber Rudd Over Resignation