Labour Caller Complains Tory Constituents Would Vote For "A Monkey In A Blue Suit"

The caller, who lives in a constituency with a 20,000 Conservative majority, complained to Matt Stadlen that constituents would vote for a Tory no matter what.

The caller, Andy, said: "In regards to the Labour Party, we're passionate people. Jeremy Corbyn is a passionate person, Matt. He believes in equality for all, bring in another tax bracket."

He added: "It is a caring party and I don't know what's happened to this country.

"Since Thatcher and Harry Enfield and that Loadsamoney character that he had, there was a lot of people walking this country, you know, walking down the yellow brick road trying to find a heart when they get to the wizard because there's so many uncaring people in this country.

Labour Caller Complains Tory Constituents Would Vote For "A Monkey In A Blue Suit". Picture: PA

"All Jeremy Corbyn trying to do, Matt, is bring in compassion and people to care for each other.

Unfortunately, I live in Sherborne. It's a nice little town but if you put a monkey in a blue suit, Matt, they'd vote for."