Brexit impasse 'not about fish, it's about British sovereignty' claims ex-Shadow Fisheries Minister

6 December 2020, 13:48

By Seán Hickey

A former Shadow Minister insisted that the current Brexit impasse isn't entirely about fish, rather it is about British sovereignty.

Patrick Nicholls is a former Conservative MP and Shadow Fisheries Minister. He spoke to Natasha Devon as the PM and Ursula Von Der Leyen urged negotiators to reconvene to iron out 'significant differences' in Brexit talks.

One of the main reasons for talks hitting a wall is because of disagreements around fishing rights in UK waters. "It isn't just about fish, it's really about fishing communities," claimed Mr Nicholls.

"What we're saying," explained the former Shadow Minister, is that the UK should have the right to decide and determine who it allows to fish in its waters.

"It's about sovereignty," he claimed.

Read More: David Frost arrives in Brussels for last ditch Brexit talks

Natasha wondered about the potential of the fishing industry in the UK, and asked Mr Nicholls "how much of the economy could fishing account for?"

The former Shadow Minister noted that if the fishing industry was allowed flourish post-Brexit, "it could mean that our fishing industry could be four or five times as big."

He maintained that sovereignty is key, arguing that the narrative in negotiations should be"It's your waters, we have to negotiate with you," but instead "what the French are saying is that it's your waters and we're going to fish it out, that is unacceptable."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Children's author Roald Dahl, pictured in 1971, died at the age of 74 in 1990.

Jewish groups welcome apology for Roald Dahl’s anti-semitism

The Queen and Prince Philip could soon receive the vaccine

Queen could receive Covid-19 vaccine 'within weeks'

Richard Burnett told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday he is not “not scaremongering”.

Brexit will cause ‘significant disruption’ for 6-12 months, road haulage chief warns
Tom Swarbrick George Eustice

Minister tells LBC Brexit negotiations 'could be extended beyond Wednesday cutoff'
Police positioned themselves outside Harrods (left), while large crowds danced in Nottingham city centre (right).

Police step in as huge crowds gather in London and Nottingham
Ryan Leonard of Millwall kneeling for black lives matter

Millwall fans criticised for booing players taking the knee for Black Lives Matter
Most of the population have said they do not trust the government with the pandemic

Majority of public do not trust government to manage pandemic, survey finds
The vaccine will be rolled out on Tuesday in England

NHS preparing for 'largest scale vaccination campaign' in UK history
GPs are prepared to start vaccinations 'in a week's time' reveals BMA head

GPs ready to start vaccinations 'in a week's time' reveals BMA head
Environment Sec. confirms food prices will rise in event of no-deal Brexit

Environment Sec. confirms food price rise in event of no-deal Brexit

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

3 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

3 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile