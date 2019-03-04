Nigel Farage Hits Back After Being Accused Of “Making A Career Out Of Moaning”

Nigel Farage issued a fiery response when this LBC caller accused him of “making a career out of moaning”.

Omar said the LBC presenter and former Ukip leader had also “abdicated” responsibility after Britain’s vote to leave the EU.

But, Nigel hit back at the accusations, telling the caller “far from it matey!”.

Nigel Farage hit back after being accused of "making a career out of moaning". Picture: LBC

“I haven’t moaned,” Nigel thundered.

“I have, for 25 years, been standing in elections all over the country.

“The last thing I have done is moan. I’m one of the very, very few people you will ever speak to or meet who did the opposite of moaning.

“I got up, formed a brand-new political movement, that isn’t moaning Omar.”